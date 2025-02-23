IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya's desperation for Babar Azam’s wicket was visible as he gave a ‘bye bye’ gesture to the counterpart in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a last laugh in a short battle against Pakistan star batter Babar Azam in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. 

In the seventh over of India’s bowling, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and conceded a boundary on the fifth delivery against Babar Azam. Pandya bowled in the ninth over and Babar hit a four off outside off delivery on the first ball. Hardik Pandya was visibly frustrated as he hit on his hands as a gesture of disappointment. However, the all-rounder was not willing to give up as he made a strong comeback on the next delivery. 

On the final ball of the ninth over, Hardik Pandya fetched it again on the outside off and Babar Azam was attempting for a cover drive with no real movement. However, the ball edged Pakistan star batter’s willow and went towards the wicketkeeper, where KL Rahul pouched by getting to the right to take the catch. Hardik's desperation for Babar Azam’s wicket was visible as he gave a ‘bye bye’ gesture to the counterpart. The video of Hardik Pandya dismissing Babar Azam went viral on social media. 

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s revenge against Babar Azam 

After skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first against India, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq gave the hosts a good start to their innings, putting India under pressure early on the game. Imam was included in the playing XI after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury.

In the first over of the match, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami conceded five wides, succumbing to pressure early on in the game.Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq were capitalizing on India’s early pressure in the clash. The opening pair was looking to form a good partnership until Azam’s stay at the crease came to an end at 41/1, the first breakthrough for India in the match. Thereafter, Imam-ul-Haq too walked back to the pavilion after Axar Patel’s direct hit caught him short of the crease while attempting a quick single, leaving Pakistan 47/2 in 9.2 overs. 

Thereafter, Saud Shakeel was joined by Mohammad Rizwan to carry on Pakistan’s innings. At the time of publishing the article, Pakistan were 72/2 after 17 overs.  

