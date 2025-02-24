Virat Kohli's victory mantra REVEALED: What drives his dominance in high-pressure games?

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli played a gem of an innings in a high-voltage clash of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, bringing up a finely paced century and also creating records in the process.

Here is what Virat said of his well-structured innings - a combination of skill, determination, aggression, composure and a keen cricketing sense.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: ANI

"I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100 per cent on every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you. Having clarity is important; it was important to understand that you need to get runs when there is pace on the ball. Otherwise, the spinners can dictate things."

article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

"Towards the end, Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game. Shubman did well against Shaheen, took him up. There's a reason he is the number-one batter of the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we would be always be chasing the game. And there, Shreyas is really coming into his own at number 4. Did well in India, and now out here as well."

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

He also quipped about taking a little off time from practice ahead of final group clash against New Zealand.

"To be honest, at 36, it feels really good. Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game," Virat said.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The win was more sweet as Kohli surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket.

With this feat, Kohli also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241.

Now, in 299 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Kohli's dominance against Pakistan continued, as he now has 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score against Pakistan is 183.

article_image7

Image Credit: ANI

This victory marked a significant milestone for Kohli, who continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in international cricket history.

Coming to all of international cricket, Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

This is Virat's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in ICC Champions Trophy. Also, he has tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events with 23 such scores.

In 15 ICC CT innings, Virat has scored 651 runs at an average of 93.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 100*. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

India-Pakistan cricketing clash was watched by millions of cricket fans across the world.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami? Shreyas Iyer gives key update snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami? Shreyas Iyer gives key update

Why Virat Kohli is the ultimate match winner? Stats prove his dominance against Pakistan at ICC events snt

Why Virat Kohli is the ultimate match winner? Stats prove his dominance against Pakistan at ICC events

IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing Vande Mataram in chorus at Dubai int stadium (WATCH) shk

IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing 'Vande Mataram' in chorus at Dubai stadium (WATCH)

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's childhood coach sends strong message to critics after 51st ODI ton snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's childhood coach sends strong message to critics after 51st ODI ton

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon