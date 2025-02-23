IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli shatters Tendulkar's world record as he completes 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became just the third batter after legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14,000 ODI runs.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap during the Men in Blue’s Group A Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Virat Kohli has completed 14,000 runs in his ODI career, making him just the third batter Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this milestone in the history of the format. Additionally, Kohli accomplished the feat of becoming the fastest batter to 14000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the landmark in 287 innings. The legendary batter shattered his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 350 innings to complete the milestone.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Kohli breaks Azharuddin's Indian ODI record after taking Naseem's catch

Virat Kohli achieved another milestone of his illustrious ODI career when he hit a boundary towards the left of mid-off off Haris Rauf's delivery in the 13th over of India’s 242-run chase.

Virat Kohli entered the Champions Trophy 2025 with 13963 ODI runs. The former India captain had the opportunity to go past the 14,000-run mark in his ODI career, but he fell 15 runs short of it as he was dismissed for 22 off 38 balls. The Indian cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Kohli to complete his milestone in the next match against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli managed to do it as he scored required 15 runs to join Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the elusive list. Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters not just in the shortest format but also across all formats of the game. Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in ODI cricket (50).

Virat Kohli completes 700 runs against Pakistan in ODIs

Apart from completing the 14,000-run milestone in his ODI career, Virat Kohli has also amassed over 700 runs against Pakistan in the shorter format. Team India's star batter is someone who enjoys playing against Pakistan. His ODI record says it all.

Before the ongoing Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, Kohli had scored 678 runs, including three centuries as many as fifties, at an average of 52.15 in 16 matches. He extended his run-scoring form against Pakistan by reaching the 700-run mark, further cementing his reputation as a big-match player in high-pressure encounters.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill carried on India’s run-chase after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at 31/1. The pair formed a 69-run partnership for the second wicket until Gill was dismissed for 46 by Abrar Ahmed at 100/2.

Thereafter, Virat Kohli was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease. At the end of 25 overs, India posted a total of 126/2, with Kohli and Iyer batting on 46 and 11, respectively.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Shastri takes hilarious dig at Imam-ul-Haq with Inzamam's reference during clash

Latest Videos