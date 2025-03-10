IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami's mother feet after India's title win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with his teammate Mohammed Shami’s mother after the Men in Blue triumphed the Champions Trophy 2025 with a win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue ended their 12-year Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. Chasing a 252-run target, skipper Rohit Sharma was the top performer as he played an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line.

It was a joyous moment for Team India players as they finally get their hands on the coveted trophy, which has been eluding them since they last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Indian players’ families were present at the stadium to witness the historic triumph, adding to the emotional atmosphere of the celebration.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Hardik Pandya remembers late father after Team India's title win against New Zealand

Amidst jubilant scenes, Mohammed Shami requested Virat Kohli to meet his mother, which he politely accepted. Kohli met Shami’s mother and touched her feet to seek her blessings after India clinched the Champions Trophy 2025. Then, Virat Kohli clicked the picture with Mohammed Shami’s family amid the celebrations. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Kohli sharing heartwarming moment with Shami's moment

Mohammed Shami was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, scalping nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 15.11 in five matches. In the final against New Zealand, Shami registered figures of 1/74 at an economy rate of 8.20 in nine overs. However, Shami’s best bowling figures came against Bangladesh, where he picked five wickets while conceding just 53 runs at an economy rate of 5.3 in 10 overs.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had a good campaign in the Champions Trophy as he was the second-highest run-getter for India, aggregating 218 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.50 in five matches. In the final, he was dismissed for just 1 run during India’s 252-run chase. In the semifinal against Australia, Virat Kohli played a resilient innings of 84 off 98 balls to help India chase down a 265-run target. During his knock, Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 701 runs to become the leading run-getter for India in the history of Champions Trophy. His current record stands 747 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 74.70 in 18 matches. If he had scored 46 runs in the final against New Zealand, Kohli would have surpassed Chris Gayle’s record of 791 runs.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Gavaskar breaks into child-like dance as Team India wins title after 12 years (WATCH)

Latest Videos