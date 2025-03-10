IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Hardik Pandya remembers late father after Team India's title win against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya dedicated India's Champions Trophy win to his late father, attributing his success to his blessings.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

 Following India's win over New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy title, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya remembered his late father, saying that he has been "blessing" him with all the success he is getting.

Hardik concluded yet another memorable tournament for him with both bat and ball, playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy win as an all-rounder, scoring 99 runs in four innings with the best score of 45 and picking four wickets. With this, the flamboyant right-handed hitter continues his hot streak in ICC tournaments, once again proving how clutch a player, he is for Men in Blue.

After the match, Hardik said during an interaction with the media, "From where we (he and his brother Krunal Pandya, who has also played for India) have come, this was all just a dream for us. We had never thought of this. I think we can just thank god and can just keep working harder, and he keeps giving us. We are blessed for our parents, to have them say that you achieve your goal and we are here. Even though our father is not with us, I know he is watching us, he has been blessing us with the things we are getting."

Speaking on winning the CT 2025 with the team eight years after missing out on the title despite a brave 76 against Pakistan during a tough run chase of 339 runs in the UK, Pandya said that his "unfulfilled dream" is finally fulfilled now.

"These eight years have been so long. So much has happened. At the same time, India's win has been very important for me. If that happens, toh sab bhala. I hope everyone is happy back home and celebrating," he added.

Hardik also opened up on his mindset as a senior in the team, saying that he never "understood difference between seniors and juniors".
"Whatever I have learned in my career so far in 9-10 years, if I am able to share my experiences with newer guys, I am not helping just him, but just helping my team. If I am able to contribute even 1 per cent and that player is able to perform better, that has always been my mindset," he added.

The all-rounder said that so far in his life and career, there have been many challenges and he tries to "throw punches" at them.

"If you do not leave the battlefield, you will have a chance. If you will go home and cry, you would not be able to see the outcome. If you dive, you would be able to stop the ball. If you do not, you would not be able to do so. This learning has helped me with life and cricket both," he added.

Hardik also revealed that bowling is close to his heart.

"If Hardik is bowling, I do not have to worry about my batting because it can take care of itself. I have prepared myself for game situations. I was fond of hitting sixes since I was 14. I did not have power back then, but now I have power. It is my hard work that is paying off," he added.

"If you do not trust yourself how can others trust you. I have always trusted myself. I have always prepared behind the scenes. What you prepare, it gets reflected in your game. Keeping my calm, watch the ball and then hit if it is in your arc," he spoke about his self-belief.

Hardik also said that India is not an individual-driven team and enjoys each other's success.

"We believe that everyone can do something magical," he concluded.

