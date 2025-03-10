Champions Trophy 2025: Gavaskar breaks into child-like dance as Team India wins title after 12 years (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar danced enthusiastically like a true Indian cricket fan after the Men in Blue clinched the prestigious Champions Trophy title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue ended a long 12 years drought of getting hands on the coveted trophy with a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final. Chasing a 252-run target, skipper Rohit Sharma was the top performer as he played an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line.

The Indian crowd at the stadium celebrated joyously to India’s historic title win. Sunil Gavaskar was not an exception as he could not control his emotions of seeing Team India players lifting the prestigious title after a very long time. In a video that went viral on social media, the 125-Test veteran can be seen unleashing his dance moves as soon as Team India players took the podium to collect the coveted trophy after they were honoured with the winners’ coat.

The legendary batter danced joyously while he was doing broadcasting duties. Mayanti Langer was left in splits and moved away from the camera in order to get a better view of the legend’s dancing moves.

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar’s child-like dance after India lift the Champions Trophy

With the third Champions Trophy triumph, Team India became the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The first time the Men in Blue won the title was in 2002 when they shared the coveted trophy with Sri Lanka after the final in Colombo was washed out due to rain. After a gap of 11 years, India clinched the Champions Trophy for the second time under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the 2013 final.

Sunil Gavaskar was part of the Indian team that won the first ICC title, winning the 1983 World Cup. Thereafter, Team India won six more ICC titles, including two T20 World Cups in 2007 and 2024, ODI World Cup in 2011, Champions Trophy in 2002, 2013, and 2025.

Sunil Gavaskar hails Team India as ‘best’ white-ball team

Following India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the Men in Blue, hailing them as the ‘best’ white-ball team in the world. The batting legend added that winning the title without a home advantage is a big achievement.

“Without a question, any team that reaches all three finals, the 50-over final where they finished as runners-up, the T20 World Cup victory, and now the Champions Trophy must be considered the best white-ball team on the planet.” Gavaskar told India Today.

“There's no doubt whatsoever. Cribbers might crib, as Gambhir said, but to be able to reach all these finals, with no home advantage, and still win, speaks for itself,” he added.

Team India played all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan, the host of the Champions Trophy, due to security reasons. The ICC’s decision to allow India to play all their matches in Dubai became a topic of debate, with former and current cricketers expressing their disappointment.

Despite the criticism around Team India’s ‘venue advantage’, the Men in Blue went on to clinch the Champions Trophy title for the third time.

