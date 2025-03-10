Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer does young Virat Kohli's 2013 celebration after India's title win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer pulled off some incredible dancing moves after the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue finally put an end to their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought with a four-wicket win over New Zealand. Chasing a 252-run target, skipper Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Apart from Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel contributed significantly to India’s run-chase in the final. Ravindra Jadeja had a small cameo but was significant as he hit the winning four to take the team past the finishing line.

Team India players celebrated the victory joyously and celebration continued during the trophy presentation. What caught the attention was Shreyas Iyer leading the celebrations with his dance moves. In the video posted by ICC on its Instagram handle, Indian players and coaching staff can be seen assembling to pose for a picture with the trophy and ‘CHAMPIONS’ board. However, Iyer went in front of the ‘CHAMPIONS’ board and led India's trophy celebration with his incredible dancing moves.

Shreyas Iyer’s dancing moves reminded the fans of a young Virat Kohli’s celebration from India’s 2013 Champions Trophy title win. Kohli did an epic ‘Gangnam Style’ dance after India clinched their 2nd Champions Trophy triumph in England. The 36-year-old was a young player in the India side back then, while during the 2025 India’s title win, he already became the legend of the game.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli’s dancing moves

Shreyas Iyer was one of the star performers in India’s title-winning run in the Champions Trophy 2025. The 30-year-old was the highest run-getter in the recently concluded edition of the tournament, amassing 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.06 in five matches. His best performance came against New Zealand in the final group stage of the tournament, scoring 79 off 98 balls to help India post a respectable total of 249/9, which was successfully defended by Indian bowlers by bundling out New Zealand for 205.

Iyer returned to the Indian team after a gap of over a year for the ODI series against England. He justified his selection to Team India as he amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33 in three matches. His selection was on the back of his brilliant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he led Mumbai to title triumph last year.

Rohit Sharma hails Shreyas Iyer as ‘silent hero’

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Shreyas Iyer as a ‘silent hero’ for his contribution to India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. He lauded the middle-order batter’s performances against Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

“Not to forget the silent hero Shreyas Iyer, who, throughout the tournament, was brilliant. He was very, very important in that middle phase for us.” Rohit said at the press conference.

“Stitched the partnerships with all the batters who are batting with him that semi-final against Australia with him with him and Virat at that point was very, very important. And even against Pakistan and New Zealand, the league game that we played," he added.

