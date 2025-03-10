IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: India players share their joy of donning the Champions Trophy winners' coat (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India players finally got to wear the iconic white colour winners’ coat following their four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue ended their 12-year long Champions Trophy title drought, which they last won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. New Zealand set a target of 252 for India, which was successfully chased down on the final ball of the penultimate over. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami's mother feet after India's title win (WATCH)

After the win against New Zealand in the final, Team India players took the dais to celebrate the victory with a coveted trophy. However, what was more joyous for the Men in Blue was donning the prestigious white winners’ coat, which symbolizes the hard-fought win and ultimate glory in the Champions Trophy. All-rounder Axar Patel felt ‘amazing’ to don the white coat, while Ravindra Jadeja expressed his happiness of wearing the winners’ coat after 12 years.

“It’s amazing. Back to back ICC trophies.” Axar Patel said in excitement.

“Feeling very good. Very nice looking. Thank you.” Jadeja said.

WATCH: Team India players’ donning white coat

With the third Champions Trophy triumph, Team India became the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The first time the Men in Blue won the title was in 2002 when they shared the coveted trophy with Sri Lanka after the final in Colombo was washed out due to rain. After a gap of 11 years, India clinched the Champions Trophy for the second time under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the 2013 final.

Team India had an unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy that culminated in winning the coveted trophy. In the group stage, India defeated Bangladesh, arch-rivals Pakistan, and New Zealand. India qualified for the semifinal against Australia. In the semifinal, India defeated the reigning World Champions to book their spot for the final against New Zealand. It was avenge for the defeat in the ODI World Cup final 2023.

India had a similar unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue went undefeated throughout the tournament and clinched the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Hardik Pandya remembers late father after Team India's title win against New Zealand

Latest Videos