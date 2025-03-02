Champions Trophy 2025: Abrar Ahmed pens heartfelt post for his 'childhood hero' Virat Kohli; Read here

During the match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli was visibly in awe of Abrar Ahmed’s bowling and Indian batting stalwart even appreciated him after he bowled out Shubman Gill with his deceptive carrom ball delivery.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed penned a heartfelt note for his ‘childhood hero’ and Team India star batter Virat Kohli just a week after the high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash between two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

During the match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli was visibly in awe of Abrar Ahmed’s bowling and Indian batting stalwart even appreciated him after he bowled out Shubman Gill with his deceptive carrom ball delivery that turned sharply to breach Gill’s defense. Though Abrar Ahmed gave a send-off to Team India vice-captain with his face pointing towards the dressing room, Virat Kohli walked up to him to appreciate his brilliant bowling.

In order to acknowledge appreciation from Virat Kohli, Abrar Ahmed penned a heartfelt post for Team India star batter. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 26-year-old called Kohli as his ‘childhood hero’ while expressing his gratitude to receive appreciation from him. He also hailed the former India captain for his humility as a person.

“Bowling to my childhood hero, Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person. A true inspiration on and off the field!" Abrar Ahmed wrote on Instagram

Abrar Ahmed registered the figures 1/28 at an economy rate of 2.8 in 10 overs. He was the most economical bowler for Pakistan in the match against India. While, Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten match-winning innings of 100 off 111 balls to help India chase down 242-run target in 42.3 overs. It was his record-extending 51st ODI century and the first since the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of 49 centuries.

With a second successive win in the Champions Trophy 2025, Team India booked their spot in the semifinal. Pakistan, on the other hand, were on the verge of an early exit after two defeats on the trot in the group stage before officially knocked out of the tournament after New Zealand sealed their semifinal spot after their win against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli hopes to score big in his 300th ODI match

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 300th match of his illustrious career when Team India takes on New Zealand in the final group stage Champions Trophy match in Dubai. Kohli will become the seventh Indian player after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni to have gotten an opportunity to represent India in 300 ODI matches.

After scoring a century against Pakistan, Virat Kohli will look to carry on his momentum into a crucial match against New Zealand, which will decide final standings in Group A and their potential opponent in the semifinal.

During his 100-run knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli completed 14000 ODI runs and became the fastest batter to achieve the feat, shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 350 innings. The veteran batter is just 149 runs away from surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 14234 runs to become the second-leading run-getter in ODIs.

Virat Kohli has a good record in the Champions Trophy, amassing 651 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 93 in 15 matches. In the ongoing edition of the marquee event, Kohli has aggregated 122 runs, including a century, at an average of 122 in two matches.

