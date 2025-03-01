Virat Kohli's 300th ODI: Look at 5 major records achieved by Team India star batter

Kohli made his ODI debut against India in 2008 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters while shattering several records in the format.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI match of his career when the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli will become the seventh Indian player after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni to have gotten an opportunity to represent India in 300 ODI matches. Kohli made his ODI debut against India in 2008 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters while shattering several records in the format. With Virat Kohli set to play his 300th match of his illustrious career, let’s take a look at five major records achieved or shattered by the former India captain.

1. Fastest Indian player to score from 4000 to 14,000 ODI runs ODI cricket has been a stronghold for Virat Kohli ever since he made his debut in the format back in 2008. Kohli’s consistency in the shorter format of the is such that nobody can match his ability to chase down the targets, ability to play across different conditions, and break records at an unprecedented pace. Virat Kohli holds an unprecedented Indian record for being the fastest player to reach every milestone from 4000 runs to 14,000 ODI runs in the history of ODI cricket. His latest achievement was accomplishing 14000 runs in the format, joining other legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the elite list. If Virat Kohli continues to perform consistently in the format, he can complete 15000 ODI runs.

2. Only player with an average of 55+ and at least 10000 runs in ODI Virat Kohli holds a unique record in the history of ODI cricket, maintaining an average of over 55 and scoring more than 10,000 runs. Kohli has amassed 14085 runs at an impressive average of 58.20 in 299 matches. This stat itself is evidence of how dominant is Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. The second best being Kohli’s former Indian teammate and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), whose batting average was 50.57 while scoring 10,773 runs in his ODI career. Kohli’s ability to play across different conditions overseas has helped him accumulate runs consistently and maintain his exceptional average, making one of the most dependable batters in ODI history. Out of 14,085 runs scored in ODIs, 5394 runs came out of India, highlighting ability and prowess in overseas conditions.

3. Over 10,000 ODI runs in wins among active players Virat Kohli holds another record for being the only active player to score more than 10,000 runs in wins in ODI cricket. Overall, Kohli is the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. The 36-year-old has amassed 10,228 runs, including 43 centuries and 44 fifties, at an impressive average of 75.20 in 184 matches. He is the only to have aggregated over 10,000 runs and has a batting average of over 6000 in wins in ODI cricket. The second best among active cricketers in ODI wins is Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who has amassed 7851 runs, including 25 centuries and 38 fifties, at an average of 58.58 in 169 matches. Virat Kohli’s ODI record in wins further solidifies his status as one of the greatest match-winners in the history of the shortest format of the game.

4. Most ODI centuries Virat Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in the history of ODI cricket, with 51. Kohli was the first player to record 50 ODI centuries, achieving the defeat during his 117-run knock in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He shattered his former Indian teammate and batting legendary Sachin Tendulkar record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli extended his ODI centuries record to 51 when he played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 100 off 111 balls to help India chase down a 242-run target against Pakistan. Virat Kohli continues to set new benchmarks in ODI cricket, proving his ability to score centuries under pressure and in crucial matches.

5. Most Player of the Match awards among active cricketers Virat Kohli has won the most number of Player of the Match awards among the active cricketers in ODI cricket. Kohli has been awarded 42 Player of the Match awards in 299 ODI matches, making him one of the most impactful cricketers in the history of ODI cricket. The second-most number of player of the match awards won by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan, with 27. Kohli’s tally of 42 awards for being best player in the match places him third behind legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, who won 62 and 48 for the same category, respectively. Virat Kohli’s ability to consistently score runs and deliver match-winning performances across different conditions and against top opposition underlines his status as one of the greatest ODI cricketers of all time.

