Team India won the toss and chose to field first in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand. Leading the series 2-0, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side made two changes, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi for Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Team India has won the toss and decided to field first in the third T20I against the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the high-voltage T20I series against the Black Caps. The hosts won the opening contest by 48 runs, followed by a record-breaking seven-wicket victory in the second T20I.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will help both countries prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting next month in India and Sri Lanka.

Toss Update: India makes two changes

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy are resting, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi made their way into the playing XI.

"We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun are resting tonight. Bumrah and Bishnoi come in," Suryakumar said.

After losing the toss, Mitchell Santner said, "I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put them into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play. We've brought in Jamieson for Foulkes."

Playing XIs

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

(ANI)