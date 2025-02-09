IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Jadeja dismisses Joe Root for 13th time in international cricket; WATCH viral moment

Joe Root's stay at the crease came to an end after he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 43rd over of England’s batting in the second ODI.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Joe Root again in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Joe Root was looking in a good rhythm as he scored his first ODI fifty for the first time since the ODI World Cup league stage match against Pakistan in 2023. The former England captain looked well set to end his 5-year century in the shorter format. However, Root's stay at the crease came to an end after he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 43rd over of England’s batting. England’s talismanic batter stepped away as Jadeja bowled a full delivery. Root tried to chip it but didn’t keep down as Virat Kohli at long-off takes an easy catch.

It was for the 13th time Joe Root fell victim to Ravindra Jadeja across all formats of the game in an international match. In the first ODI of the series, Jadeja trapped Root with LBW to dismiss him for 19 runs. The video of Joe Root getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja was posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter).

Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Joe Root video here

Latest Videos