IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Jadeja dismisses Joe Root for 13th time in international cricket; WATCH viral moment

Joe Root's stay at the crease came to an end after he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 43rd over of England’s batting in the second ODI.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Jadeja dismisses Joe Root for 13th time in international cricket; WATCH viral moment
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Joe Root again in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. 

Joe Root was looking in a good rhythm as he scored his first ODI fifty for the first time since the ODI World Cup league stage match against Pakistan in 2023. The former England captain looked well set to end his 5-year century in the shorter format. However, Root's stay at the crease came to an end after he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 43rd over of England’s batting. England’s talismanic batter stepped away as Jadeja bowled a full delivery. Root tried to chip it but didn’t keep down as Virat Kohli at long-off takes an easy catch. 

It was for the 13th time Joe Root fell victim to Ravindra Jadeja across all formats of the game in an international match. In the first ODI of the series, Jadeja trapped Root with LBW to dismiss him for 19 runs. The video of Joe Root getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja was posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter). 

Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Joe Root video here 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook in Cuttack (WATCH)

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook in Cuttack (WATCH)

AUS vs SL, Galle Test: Dimuth Karunaratne reveals new career after his Test retirement HRD

AUS vs SL, Galle Test: Dimuth Karunaratne reveals new career after his Test retirement

SL vs AUS: Australia clinch Test series in Sri Lanka for the first time in 14 years HRD

SL vs AUS: Australia clinch Test series in Sri Lanka for the first time in 14 years

PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series: New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindran's injury after blow on head HRD

PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series: New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindran's injury after blow on head

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in Playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH) ddr

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH)

The Impact of Stress on Your Skin and Techniques to Overcome MEG

The Impact of Stress on Your Skin and Techniques to Overcome

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds ddr

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds

Include these 5 probiotic drinks in your diet to keep your gut healthy MEG

Include these 5 probiotic drinks in your diet to keep your gut healthy

People trust PM Modi's guarantees: Anurag Thakur on BJP's win in Delhi polls

Anurag Thakur on BJP's win in Delhi polls: 'People trust PM Modi's guarantees'

Recent Videos

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Video Icon
😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon