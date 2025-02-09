IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill takes stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook in Cuttack (WATCH)

As soon as Shubman Gill took the stunning running catch, the Cuttack crowd erupted in applause for the Indian opener while teammates ran towards him to celebrate the brilliant effort.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Team India opener Shubman Gill awed the crowd with his stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. 

The dismissal took place in the 30th over of England's batting when Harry Brook tried to ball straight down the ground with mid-on and mid-wicke fielders up. However, the extra bounce off Harshit Rana’s delivery made it hit high on Brook’s bat, causing the ball to pop up in the air. Shubman Gill had to run from the mid-on, kept his eyes firmly on the ball, and dived full length while stretching his both hands to take the stunning catch. 

Also read: AUS vs SL, Galle Test: Dimuth Karunaratne reveals new career after his Test retirement

As soon as Shubman Gill took the stunning running catch, the Cuttack crowd erupted in applause for the Indian opener while teammates ran towards him to celebrate the brilliant effort. The video of Gill’s stunner was posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its X handle (formerly Twitter) and soon went viral on social media. 

Shubman Gill’s stunning catch video here 

Talking about the match, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against India. The openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave an excellent start to the visitors’ innings as the pair formed a 81-run partnership until the former was dismissed for 26 by Varun Chakravarthy. Thereafter, Duckett was joined by Joe Root at the crease to carry on England’s innings. 

Ben Duckett was in a good rhythm as he played an innings of 65 off 56 balls before he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja at 102/2. After Duckett’s dismissal, Harry Brook joined Joe Root at the crease. Brook was looking to return to form until he was removed by Harshit Rana for 31 at 168/3. Thereafter, Joe Root was joined by England skipper Jos Buttler to carry on the hosts' innings. 

Shubman Gill takes Jos Buttler’s catch 

After Harry Brook’s catch, Shubman Gill took the catch of England skipper Jos Buttler to dismiss him for 34 at 219/4 in the hosts’ batting. 

The dismissal took place in the 39th over when Jos Buttler was looking to hit for a four through wide mid-off off Hardik Pandya’s slower full bowl delivery. However, Shubman Gill in the mid-off took the chance and moved to the left to take the catch. It was well-judged the catch by Gill as he effortlessly dived to the left and completed the catch. 

Shubman Gill was the star performer in India’s four-wicket win in the first ODI against England as he played a masterclass knock of 87 off 96 balls to help the hosts’ chase down 249-run target set by the visitors at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. 

Also read: SL vs AUS: Australia clinch Test series in Sri Lanka for the first time in 14 years

