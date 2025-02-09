PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series: New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindran's injury after blow on head

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow on his head while attempting catch of Pakistan's Khushdil Shah in the first match of the ODI tri-series.

New Zealand Cricket has provided an update on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s injury after he sustained a nasty blow on his head during the first match of the ongoing ODI tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 8.

Rachin Ravindra suffered a severe injury on his face while attempting a catch of Khushdil Shah in the deep mid-wicket. The incident took place in the 38th over of Pakistan’s massive 331-run chase when Khushdil Shah attempted six off Michael Bracewell. However, Ravindra misjudged the direction of the ball and hit him on his face, leaving him bleeding on the ground. The 23-year-old was completely fazed over what happened as the New Zealand medical team immediately attended to him.

There was a pin drop silence in the stadium as the crowd watched in shock. The match came to a halt as the New Zealand Cricket physios rushed in to assess Rachin Ravindra’s condition. After the initial treatment on the field, Rachin Ravindra was escorted off the field with a bleeding face, raising the severity of his injury. An ice-pack was applied to his face. Following the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board came under fire as the netizens slammed the board for poor lighting at the Gaddaffi Stadium.

Rachin Ravindra’s injury update

New Zealand Cricket officially released a statement on Rachin Ravindra’s injury, clearing the air on his condition. The all-rounder underwent Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he successfully passed. Rachin Ravindra;s will be under observation of the New Zealand medical team.

“Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.” NZC statement read.

Rachin Ravindra’s injury is another setback for New Zealand after Lockie Ferguson hamstring injury which he sustained during the ILT20 in UAE. Ravindra is likely to play the remaining matches of the ongoing ODI tri-series as the Champions Trophy is looming. However, Rachin Ravindra’s participation in the 50-over tournament in Pakistan remains doubtful after a blow on his head.

Rachin Ravindra scored 25 runs in New Zealand’s 330-run total

Rachin Ravindra contributed to New Zealand’s batting with an innings of 25 off 19 balls. The Kiwis posted a total of 330/6 in 50 overs, thanks to a blistering 106-run knock by Glenn Phillips. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson significantly contributed to New Zealand’s batting with an innings of 81 and 58, respectively.

Defending the total, New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 252 in 47.5 overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner led the bowling attack with figures of 3/41 with an economy rate of 4.10 in 10 overs. Matt Henry picked three wickets while conceding 53 runs at an economy rate of 5.40 in 9.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Opener Fakhar Zaman made a brilliant comeback to international attack with an innings 84 off 69 balls, but his effort went in vain. Salman Agha and Tayyab Tahir scored 40 and 30, respectively.

