IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill smashes two consecutive ODI centuries; Netizens laud his consistency

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill kicked off his Champions Trophy debut with a century in the Men in Blue’s opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Shubman Gill played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 101 off 129 balls in India’s 229-run chase. It was his second consecutive ODI century after his masterclass innings of 112 off 102 balls in the third and final ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week. Gill registered his 8th ODI century of his career since making his debut in the format in 2019.

Also read: IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel reacts to Rohit Sharma dropping a catch on his hat-trick ball

The right-handed batter was on 99 when he hit the ball towards the cover region off Taksin Ahmed’s outside off stump delivery and took a single to complete his century. There was a big smile on his face as his teammates from the dressing room and the spectators at the stadium gave a standing ovation. It was composed century by Shubman Gill under pressure. The video of the same was posted by ICC on its Instagram handle.

Watch: Shubman Gill’s century on his Champions Trophy debut

The Indian cricket fans applauded Team India vice-captain for his consistent performances. His consistency came on the back of his impressive performance in the ODI series against England, where he was the highest run-getter with 259 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.22 in three matches.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans lavished praise on Shubman Gill for kickstarting his Champions Trophy debut with a century and also acknowledged his ability to anchor the innings under pressure.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Shubman Gill’s century

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2025

— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 20, 2025

— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) February 20, 2025

— Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) February 20, 2025

His second consecutive ODI century came a day after he became the World No.1 batter by dethroning Babar Azam from top of the ODI rankings. Gill was at No.2 and moved to the top spot due to his consistent performance in the ODI series against England. Shubman Gill has a rating of 796 points, 23 points ahead of now second placed Babar Azam with 773 points.

Meanwhile, India were 144/4 when the pressure fell on Shubman Gill to carry on India’s innings. However, the vice-captain received crucial support from KL Rahul, whose form was a concern ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The pair formed a crucial 87-run partnership to help India pull off a 229-run chase in 46.3 overs. Rahul, who played an innings of 41 off 47 balls, hit a winning six to take the team through the finishing.

Shubman Gill ‘satisfied’ with his innings

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill feels satisfied with his innings and the way he played, given that he registered his first century in ICC tournaments. He also spoke about how he used his footwork to attack the pacer and clear the infield.

“Definitely one of my most satisfying innings that I have played and my first century in ICC events. Very satisfying and very happy with the way I performed.” Gill said after receiving Player of the Match award

“When me and Rohit bhai went out there, we thought cutting the ball wasn't easy because the balls which were outside the off-stump weren't coming onto the bat that nicely. So I thought of using my feet to even the fast bowlers and tried to go over the circle.” he added.

India vice-captain admitted there was a pressure on him to carry on India’s innings, but the team management wanted him to bat till the end.

“At one point, there was a bit of pressure on us. The message was sent from outside that I have to try to bat till the end and that's what I tried to do.” he said.

Also read: IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

Latest Videos