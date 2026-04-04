India's Karandeep Kochhar slipped to Tied-4th at the International Series Japan after a 2-over 73 in the third round. He is two shots behind co-leaders Shugo Imahira and Hongtaek Kim, who are at 10-under heading into the final day.

Kochhar fights to stay in contention

India's Karandeep Kochhar had to dig deep and buckle down to fight his way for the Tied-4th position after round three in the International Series Japan at the Caledonian Golf Club on Saturday. After two successive bogey-free rounds, the Indian had a mixed bag in the third round with 5 bogeys cancelling out his 3 birdies for a round of 2-over 73, according to a release. His current score of 8-under 205 means that he is two shots behind leaders Shugo Imahira of Japan and Korea's Hongatek Kim, both of whom are at 10-under 203 at the International Series season opener.

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Things started well for Kochhar after a birdie on the 2nd hole, but back-to-back bogeys in the 3rd and 4th set him back. He tried to fight back with another birdie on the 6th, but dropped shots again on the 9th and 12th holes. He then birdied 14th and bogeyed 17th, and carded 2-over for the day.

Leaders battle windy conditions

Meanwhile, Korea's Hongtaek Kim kept the lead for the third straight day after a see-saw contest over the closing stages, which saw Shugo Imahira from Japan join him in front. Kim, who started the round with a one-shot lead, fired a one-over-par 72 to sit on 10-under, with playing partner Imahira, in with a 71. Korea's Yubin Jang is one back following a 71 at Caledonian Golf Club, outside Tokyo, with Australian Travis Smyth and Karandeep Kochhar from India, another stroke behind. Smyth shot 68 in the first event of the season on The International Series - the upper-tier level of events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League through The International Series Rankings.

Kim did well to hang on to the lead on a windy day after a back nine saw him make bogeys on 10, 12 and 14, while Imahira, Jang and Smyth all birdied 18. Kim said he performed strongly on the front nine by handling the wind well, but struggled to adapt to changing conditions on the back nine, which made play more difficult.

"I played really well on the front nine, especially managing the wind, but the conditions changed on the back nine and I wasn't able to adjust as well. That made things a bit more difficult," he said.

Kim chases second Asian Tour title

The 32-year-old is chasing his second win on the Asian Tour, having claimed the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on home soil two years ago, while success tomorrow would be his maiden title on The International Series.

Imahira eyes historic home win

Shugo Imahira had struggles of his own on the inward half, dropping shots on 14 and 15 before his closing birdie. He is attempting to become the first player from Japan to win this title, with Australian Lucas Herbert having won the inaugural edition last year. Having won 10 times on the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), including the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup in 2022 - an event jointly sanctioned with the Asian Tour - as well as back-to-back JGTO Money List titles from 2018, he'll start as one of the favourites tomorrow.

"The wind made it really tough today, it was swirling and we had some sudden gusts out there. I really wanted to finish at even, so it was nice to make that birdie at the end. I'm looking forward to going into tomorrow with the lead," Shugo Imahira said.

Prospects Jang and Smyth in the hunt

Many will be watching closely to see how Yubin Jang performs tomorrow. He will also be one of the favourites as one of Korea's brightest prospects. Having turned professional in 2023, after helping Korea win the gold medal in the team competition at the Asian Games, he went on to win twice on the Korean PGA Tour in 2024 before being selected to play on the LIV Golf League last year. While he was unable to retain his playing rights on the League for this year he looks like a player who has bounced back from the experience even stronger.

"I missed a few putts early on, and the wind started to pick up, so I knew it wouldn't be easy for anyone to go really low. I just tried to stay patient and keep myself in the round. My shots weren't at their best, but I was able to adjust towards the end, which helped me finish on a positive note," Yubin Jang said

He will be paired with Kim tomorrow, a player he is familiar with, as well as Imahira. The name of Smyth on the leaderboard once again this season will also have the leaders on alert. Currently in second place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit following third and fifth placed finishes in the first two events, he also wrapped up the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit last month.

Thrilling finale on the cards

It all makes for an exciting final day at Chiba tomorrow, with just 4 shots separating the top 25 players on the leaderboard. (ANI)