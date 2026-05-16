Table toppers Delhi FC secured a dramatic 1-1 draw against United SC in the I-League 2. After Sumay Shome put United SC ahead, Himanshu Jangra scored a late equaliser, becoming the league's top scorer with 13 goals.

Table toppers Delhi FC continued their strong run in the AIFF I-League 2 2025-26 campaign with a dramatic 1-1 draw against United SC at the Kalyani Stadium. Coming into the match with impressive form, Delhi FC once again demonstrated their resilient character this time through an intense, high-tempo encounter that swung from control to chaos before ending in a late, hard-fought celebration, according to a press release.

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A High-Tempo Tactical Battle

The match kicked off at 3:30 PM, with both teams eager to dominate early. What followed was a contest played at relentless speed, full of pressing, transitions, and attacking intent from the opening whistle. For much of the opening phase, the game was a tactical deadlock. Midfield duels were sharp, movements were aggressive, and both teams fought hard for possession. Delhi FC's attacking play carried real urgency, but United SC's organised defence held firm, forcing the visitors into spells without rhythm as the home side tried to dictate the pace of the contest.

At halftime, the score remained 0-0, setting the stage for a fiercely contested second half.

United SC Breaks the Deadlock

Both sides returned with clear intent, pushing for control in a game that had now become a genuine battle of nerve, energy, and concentration. Every attack carried danger, and the crowd at Kalyani Stadium could sense a breakthrough. Forward Sumay Shome stepped up with authority, driving into space before unleashing a powerful effort that thundered past the goalkeeper. It was a goal of conviction struck cleanly and with perfect timing, giving the home side a crucial 1-0 advantage.

Jangra's Stoppage-Time Heroics

Following the setback, Delhi FC shifted the momentum. They grew in confidence, began finding spaces in transition, and gradually increased their presence in the final third. The match entered its final phase with tension rising around the ground and the visitors pushing relentlessly for a decisive moment.

As the clock moved deep into stoppage time, the contest felt destined for a United SC victory. In the 67th minute, Delhi FC's attacking line came alive. A dangerous ball was delivered across the face of the goal toward the far post. Arriving at exactly the right moment was their prolific talisman, Himanshu Jangra, who kept his composure and guided home a critical, close-range finish. Players sprinted toward the corner in celebration, and a match filled with pressure, drama, and momentum swings finally had its defining equaliser.

The final whistle soon followed, confirming a thrilling 1-1 draw, a result that ensures Delhi FC is flying back in the Indian Football League.

More than the single point, this was a performance that revealed the mentality of serious contenders. They attacked with courage, absorbed the setback of going behind, and when the pressure peaked, they found a way to rescue the game. Himanshu Jangra becomes the top-scorer with 13 goals from 8 matches, and DFC becomes the highest scoring team in the league with 20 goals in 9 matches, the second highest being twelve. (ANI)