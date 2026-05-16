UP CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium. The 30,000-seat stadium is funded by the Petroleum Ministry. A second stadium is also being built in Varanasi with BCCI assistance.

At the Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the stadium is being developed with support from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while another international cricket stadium is also coming up in Varanasi with assistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He highlighted that the new stadium in Gorakhpur will have a seating capacity of 30,000, spread across 46 acres, with dedicated parking facilities. An additional 60 acres of land has been earmarked for a neighbouring sports complex for indoor games. Calling it a step towards boosting sports infrastructure and youth development, the Chief Minister said the "double-engine government" is ensuring encroachment-free land to help nurture future sporting talent.

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'Futures of the youth will be shaped'

"With the help of BCCI, an international cricket stadium is being built in Varanasi. And today, the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium has been laid here by the UP government with support from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas...the stadium has a capacity of 30,000, it spans across 46 acres of land, and parking will be available. 60 acres of land have been reserved for a sports complex just next door for indoor games...the double-engine government is providing encroachment-free land where the futures of the youth will be shaped," CM Yogi said.

Indian Oil Contributes Rs 60 Crore

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that Indian Oil Corporation has contributed Rs 60 crore towards the project under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Highlighting the Centre's push for sports and fitness, he said initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and Khelo India launched under Narendra Modi have transformed fitness and sports into a nationwide movement.

"I am happy to share that Indian Oil Corporation, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has contributed Rs 60 crore to this important initiative...with Fit India Movement and Khelo India, PM Modi has turned fitness and sports into a mass movement...Gorakhpur stadium, which will be built on 45 acres of land and will have a capacity of 30,000, will serve as an inspiration to the youth," Hardeep Puri said.