PM Narendra Modi, in The Hague, highlighted the growing India-Netherlands sporting ties. He praised the contribution of Indian-origin players to the Dutch cricket team and the role of Dutch coaches, like Sjoerd Marijne, in Indian hockey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the growing sporting ties between India and the Netherlands, noting the contribution of Indian-origin players to the Dutch cricket team and the role of Dutch coaches in shaping Indian hockey.

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Addressing a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour, PM Modi said Netherlands performed well in the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka He recalled the Netherlands team giving a tough fight to the Indian team, who won the T20 WC winners, in their group-stage match.

'Tough Fight' in T20 World Cup

Netherlands secured one win in the 2026 T20 World Cup but the Scott Edwards-led side pushed both Pakistan and India in closely contested matches.

"Both countries are doing a lot in the field of sports together. India hosted the T20 World Cup, where the Netherlands delivered an impressive performance. India is the world champion, but the Netherlands gave India a tough fight in the match," PM Modi said.

Mutual Contributions in Cricket and Hockey

He praised the contributions of Indian-origin players including Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru and Aryan Dutt to Dutch cricket. He said coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a significant role in Indian women's hockey.

"Netherlands performed well in the T20 Cricket World Cup in India... Just like Indians have a contribution in Netherlands cricket, the Netherlands contribute to Indian hockey. Coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a significant role in Indian women's hockey," he said. (ANI)