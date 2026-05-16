PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has received an invitation from the ICC and BCCI for board meetings in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the IPL 2026 final. However, his visit is highly uncertain due to his political position and severely strained relations with the BCCI, with the final decision awaiting diplomatic clearance from Pakistan's Prime Minister.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has reportedly received an invitation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend the high-profile ICC Board meetings in Ahmedabad.

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The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31, with the members of the ICC board expected to converge in the city. Interestingly, the high-profile meetings convened by the world’s governing body of cricket are coinciding with the IPL 2026 final, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

It is likely that the ICC chairman Jay Shah and other members of the board will attend the highly anticipated IPL finale on May 31 at the world's largest cricket stadium, turning the blockbuster match into a gathering of the sport's most powerful administrators.

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Will Mohsin Naqvi Visit India for ICC Meeting and IPL 2026?

The quarterly meetings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) were earlier scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, but the ongoing crisis in the Middle East caused by the war between the US, Israel, and Iran compelled the global governing body to relocate the entire event to India.

Ahmedabad was chosen as the alternative venue after the escalating West Asia conflict forced the international governing body to postpone the sessions and shift the venue to a more stable location. The relocation from Qatar’s capital to the capital of Gujarat has sparked questions about whether Mohsin Naqvi will attend the meeting as well as the IPL 2026.

The PCB chairman, who also serves as the ACC chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has reportedly forwarded the high-profile invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take the final diplomatic and political call on his potential travel to India.

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Given Mohsin Naqvi’s high-profile rank in Pakistan’s Cabinet and his leadership of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the trip is being viewed entirely through a diplomatic and strategic lens rather than a purely sporting one.

Since the ICC meetings were shifted to Ahmedabad from Doha, the high-stakes subcontinental narrative has shifted entirely to the grand finale weekend in Gujarat, transforming a routine administrative summit into a massive geopolitical talking point.

Why Mohsin Naqvi’s India Visit for ICC Meetings is Doubtful?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s physical attendance at the upcoming ICC Board meetings in Ahmedabad is highly doubtful, due to severe political bottlenecks, heavily administrative relations with the BCCI, and unresolved cross-border cricketing disputes.

Since Naqvi is part of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling cabinet, any potential cross-border travel requires rigorous diplomatic evaluation and security clearance, making spontaneous travel approvals highly unlikely. The standoff between BCCI and PCB over the Asia Trophy presentation ceremony row has already left deep administrative scars.

The friction reached an unprecedented peak in Dubai following the Asia Cup 2025 final, where the victorious Indian team refused to accept the winner's trophy directly from Naqvi, who took away the silverware. Since then, the Men in Blue and BCCI have been awaiting the return of the silverware after the Indian cricket board escalated the matter directly to the ICC level, deepening the administrative frost between the two boards.

Additionally, the clashes between BCCI and PCB after Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, and the boycott threat issued by the PCB for the T20 World Cup 2026, have pushed the relationship between the two cricketing powerhouses to an absolute breaking point.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Pakistani government will issue the diplomatic clearance to Mohsin Naqvi to break the ice, or if the PCB chief will ultimately choose to protect political optics by attending the crucial ICC sessions virtually from Islamabad.

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