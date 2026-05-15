Shillong Lajong FC kept their title race hopes alive with a 4-2 win against Rajasthan United FC in the IFL 2025-26. The victory keeps Shillong second in the standings, three points behind leaders Diamond Harbour FC.

Shillong Lajong FC kept themselves in the title race with a 4-2 win against Rajasthan United FC in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 Championship Phase match at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday. Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli, Everbrightson Sana, Phrangki Buam and Rudra Ved found the net for Shillong, while Alan Thapa and Gerard Artigas scored for Rajasthan, according to a release.

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The win keeps Shillong second in the standings with 25 points from 13 matches, three behind leaders Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand. Rajasthan remain fourth with 17 points.

Shillong's Early Dominance

Knowing that only a win would keep their title hopes alive, Shillong started with intensity and immediately looked to stretch Rajasthan through the flanks. Figo Syndai delivered a couple of dangerous early crosses into the box, while Damaitphang Lyngdoh registered the hosts' first attempt in the third minute after firing narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

Shillong maintained a high press in the opening stages and committed numbers forward, with Syndai and Buam repeatedly testing Rajasthan's defensive shape with deliveries into the area. However, the visitors gradually settled into the contest around the quarter-hour mark, with Artigas beginning to find spaces behind the defence before being tracked effectively by captain Kenstar Kharshong.

Rajasthan Take Surprise Lead

Kharshong nearly opened the scoring himself in the 15th minute when his long-range strike hit the side-netting, before Buam came even closer two minutes later after rattling the woodwork with a fierce low effort from Sana's cutback. Despite Shillong's dominance, Rajasthan took the lead against the run of play in the 20th minute through Thapa. A loose touch at the back allowed the midfielder to pounce on possession before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box that beat Ranit Sarkar at his near post for his first goal of the tournament.

Hosts Fight Back Before Halftime

Shillong continued to dominate proceedings and had registered nine shots by the half-hour mark compared to Rajasthan's solitary attempt, but Thapa's effort remained the difference between the two sides. The equaliser finally arrived in the 39th minute. Syndai drove down the right and whipped a dangerous low cross into the middle, where Kharbuli applied the decisive touch from close range amidst a crowded penalty area.

Shillong completed the turnaround in first-half stoppage time from a set-piece situation. James Kithan failed to punch clear from a corner delivery, allowing Kharshong to recycle possession and find Sana at the near post, with the forward poking home from close range to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break.

Artigas Levels for Rajasthan

Rajasthan nearly restored parity early in the second half when Artigas burst down the right flank and delivered a low cross across goal, but Thapa failed to make contact despite stretching at the near post. Shillong once again attempted to press aggressively after the restart, but Rajasthan looked far more composed in possession compared to the opening half and gradually began to control attacking phases in the final third.

The visitors' improved spell was rewarded in the 69th minute through Artigas. Spotting a gap in the Shillong defence, the Spaniard surged into the box before cleverly lifting the ball over the advancing Sarkar to make it 2-2.

Shillong Secure Victory with Late Goals

Shillong struggled to create openings for large spells of the second half as Rajasthan maintained a compact defensive shape, with Buam and Syndai finding little space down the flanks. However, the hosts regained the lead in the 74th minute after Kharshong was brought down inside the area by Abdul Samed Ango. Buam stepped up for the resulting penalty and confidently rifled his effort into the top-left corner to restore Shillong's advantage in the high-pressure contest.

The hosts then added an insurance goal five minutes later from another set-piece routine. Shillong worked a short corner cleverly before Kharbuli flicked the ball towards Rudra at the far post, allowing the substitute to finish from point-blank range.

Rajasthan nearly reduced the deficit again in the 84th minute when Artigas unleashed a powerful low strike inside the box, but Saveme Tariang produced an excellent goal-line clearance to preserve Shillong's two-goal cushion.

The visitors pushed forward in the closing stages, but Shillong managed the closing minutes comfortably to secure an important victory in the Championship Phase title race.