Real Kashmir FC will host Namdhari FC in Srinagar, aiming for their first win of the IFL season. In another fixture, Sreenidi Deccan FC face Dempo SC in Hyderabad. Real Kashmir and Dempo are at the bottom of the table, seeking a turnaround.

Real Kashmir FC will look to secure their first win of the season when they host Namdhari FC in the first fixture of a double-header day in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday, Later in the evening, Sreenidi Deccan FC take on Dempo SC at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, with the kick-off slated for 18:30 IST.

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Real Kashmir FC return to familiar surroundings in Srinagar, hoping a change in venue can trigger a turnaround in their campaign. The Snow Leopards have endured a difficult start to the season, picking up just two points from their opening four matches and currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. Their most recent outing, a narrow 0-1 defeat to Rajasthan United FC, once again highlighted their struggle to convert performances into results.

A significant factor behind their slow start has been a lack of preparation time and a run of away fixtures. Assistant coach Masood acknowledged these challenges, stating that the team had little time to build rhythm before the season began and had yet to enjoy the advantage of playing at home. However, he remains confident that conditions in Srinagar will work in their favour.

"We have a strong history at home, and it is never easy for visiting teams to come here. The players are focused, and we will look to make the most of the home crowd and conditions," Masood said as per an IFL press release.

The return to the TRC Stadium has injected optimism into the squad, with midfielder Shahid Nazir emphasising the importance of the fixture. "We are coming back home after a month, so everyone is excited. We know how important this game is, and we will try our best to execute our plans and take all three points," he noted.

Real Kashmir will, however, have to cope without key players Habib Fofana and Calvin Baretto, both suspended following red cards in their previous match. Their absence will test the squad's depth, particularly in maintaining defensive stability and midfield control.

Namdhari arrive with growing belief

Namdhari, on the other hand, arrive in Srinagar with a growing sense of belief. The Punjab-based side has shown resilience in their away fixtures, earning multiple draws and demonstrating defensive discipline under pressure. Their recent 1-1 draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC was a testament to their organisation and mental strength, as they absorbed sustained pressure before securing a valuable point.

One of the standout moments from that game came from attacker Manvir Singh, whose remarkable long-range strike from near the halfway line underlined the team's attacking threat despite limited possession.

Head coach Harpreet Singh praised his side's mentality and consistency. "We have performed well overall. Even in the game we lost, it came down to the final moments. The players have shown strong character, especially away from home, and they are mentally ready for this challenge," he said.

At the same time, Singh acknowledged the difficulty of facing Real Kashmir in Srinagar. "They are a dangerous team, particularly at home. They fight for every ball and play with a lot of energy, so we need to be fully prepared," he added.

Player Milos Gordic echoed the ambition within the squad to turn solid performances into a win. "We have had three draws and one loss, where we played well but couldn't get the result. Now, we want to take the next step and secure three points," he said.

Historically, Namdhari hold the advantage in this fixture, having won three of the four previous meetings between the two sides. However, Real Kashmir claimed a narrow 1-0 victory the last time they faced off in Srinagar, a result they will hope to replicate.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Dempo SC

In the second fixture of the day, Sreenidi Deccan FC return to the Deccan Arena aiming to convert dominant performances into victories as they continue their push towards the top of the table. Currently placed among the frontrunners, Sreenidi Deccan come into this match after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Namdhari FC.

Despite controlling nearly 85 per cent of possession and creating numerous chances, they were unable to find a breakthrough until the 79th minute, when Hadi Idrissou scored the equaliser following a deflected corner.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto stressed the need for improved efficiency in the final third. "We have analysed our previous match thoroughly. While our ball possession and chance creation have been strong, we need to be more clinical in front of goal," he said.

Pinto also highlighted the broader objective for his team. "If we want to finish at the top of the league, we must continue to dominate games while improving our finishing and maintaining defensive discipline," he added.

Midfielder Ajay Chhetri reinforced the positive mood within the camp despite dropped points. "The environment in the team is very good. Everyone is focused and motivated, and we are approaching this match with the aim of securing all three points," he said.

Dempo SC search for a turnaround

Dempo SC, meanwhile, travel to Hyderabad in search of a much-needed turnaround. The Goan side has struggled to find consistency this season and currently sit at the bottom of the table with just two points. Their latest setback, a 0-2 defeat to Gokulam Kerala FC, exposed familiar issues in both defence and attack.

Head coach Samir Naik admitted that the result was disappointing but maintained belief in his squad's ability to respond. "We felt we could have taken something from the last game. The players are working hard and maintaining the right mentality. We are hoping to get a positive result this time," he said.

Naik also pointed to the competitive nature of the league, noting that fine margins often decide outcomes. "All teams in this league are strong, and small moments can make a big difference. We need to ensure those moments go in our favour," he added.

Defender Mohamed Ali emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the team's shortcomings. "Defending is not just about the backline; it is a team effort. Small mistakes have cost us, and we are working together to correct them," he explained.

Dempo will once again look to their foreign attacking duo of Sebastian Gutierrez and Marcus Joseph to provide the cutting edge in the final third, as they attempt to break down a well-organised Sreenidi defence.

The head-to-head record between Sreenidi Deccan and Dempo SC remains evenly balanced, with both sides registering one win each and scoring three goals apiece in their two previous meetings. Sreenidi Deccan edged the most recent encounter with a narrow 3-2 victory.

With Real Kashmir aiming to make home advantage count against a resilient Namdhari side, and Sreenidi Deccan seeking to assert their dominance against a determined Dempo outfit, the double-header promises two closely contested encounters with significant implications for the league standings. (ANI)