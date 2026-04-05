Sreenidi Deccan drew 1-1 with Aizawl FC in the IFL 2025-26. David Castaneda Munoz gave Sreenidi the lead, but a late own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity, earning Aizawl a crucial point on the road at the Deccan Arena.

Impact on League Standings The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand. Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain fifth with nine points from the same number of games. Match Highlights Sreenidi Take First-Half Lead Sreenidi dominated proceedings from kick-off and created early opportunities through a series of free-kicks in dangerous areas. Munoz fired one wide, while Romawia struck the crossbar with another, offering a glimpse of what was to follow.The breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark. A long ball from Hardik Bhatt found Munoz in space at the edge of the box. The Colombian controlled superbly with his back to the goal before turning and firing a right-footed effort past Lalhruai at the near post.Paulo Cezar, who impressed with his physical presence and attacking intent before being forced off through injury, came close to doubling the lead in stoppage time, but his close-range header drifted wide. Aizawl Fight Back for a Point Despite dominating possession, Sreenidi went into the break with only a slender advantage.Fanai was the first to make a move in the second half, introducing Hriata from the bench in place of Vincent around the 65th minute. Sreenidi's intense pressing disrupted Aizawl's short passing rhythm, forcing the visitors to adopt a more direct approach.Uzbek defender Timur Talipov delivered several long balls into the box, and the equaliser eventually came from one such situation. Captain Rempuia swung in a cross from the right flank, and Jagdeep Singh, attempting to clear, inadvertently headed the ball into his own net over goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.The goal came late in the contest, and despite seven minutes of added time, Sreenidi were unable to find a winner. Both sides ultimately shared the spoils, with Aizawl producing a resilient second-half performance to earn a deserved point. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Aizawl FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. While Colombian forward David Castaneda Munoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity late in the second period, said a release.The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand. Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain fifth with nine points from the same number of games.Sreenidi dominated proceedings from kick-off and created early opportunities through a series of free-kicks in dangerous areas. Munoz fired one wide, while Romawia struck the crossbar with another, offering a glimpse of what was to follow.The breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark. A long ball from Hardik Bhatt found Munoz in space at the edge of the box. The Colombian controlled superbly with his back to the goal before turning and firing a right-footed effort past Lalhruai at the near post.Paulo Cezar, who impressed with his physical presence and attacking intent before being forced off through injury, came close to doubling the lead in stoppage time, but his close-range header drifted wide.Despite dominating possession, Sreenidi went into the break with only a slender advantage.Fanai was the first to make a move in the second half, introducing Hriata from the bench in place of Vincent around the 65th minute. Sreenidi's intense pressing disrupted Aizawl's short passing rhythm, forcing the visitors to adopt a more direct approach.Uzbek defender Timur Talipov delivered several long balls into the box, and the equaliser eventually came from one such situation. Captain Rempuia swung in a cross from the right flank, and Jagdeep Singh, attempting to clear, inadvertently headed the ball into his own net over goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.The goal came late in the contest, and despite seven minutes of added time, Sreenidi were unable to find a winner. Both sides ultimately shared the spoils, with Aizawl producing a resilient second-half performance to earn a deserved point. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source