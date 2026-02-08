Humas Warriors recorded the season's largest victory margin with an 11-0 win on Day 11 of the Ice Hockey League in Leh. Kangs Sing's 8-2 win took them to the top of the table, while Changthang Shans, Kharu Eagles and Purig Warriors also won.

Humas Warriors closed Day Eleven of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh, with a clean-sheet victory and the season's biggest winning margin of 11 goals, according to a release. Organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the day also saw Kangs Sing, Changthang Shans, Kharu Eagles and Purig Warriors register wins.

Match Day Highlights

Kangs Sing vs Changla Blasters

Leh-side Kangs Sing opened the day with an 8-2 win over Changla Blasters, driven by a hat-trick from Stanzin Phuntsog. Changla struck first as Stanzin Namgyal scored in the early minutes, but Sonam Wangail replied to level before Mushtaque Ahmad Giri put Kangs ahead. Kangs then pulled away in the second period. Phuntsog added two, first a tap-in and then a drag flick, while Captain Karma Rigyal Stein and Sonam Wangail also scored with tap-ins. Namgyal Nurboo got Changla's second, but Tsewang Nurboo answered to restore the margin. The result lifted Kangs back to the top of the points table and left Changla Blasters at the bottom.

Changthang Shans vs Zanskar Chadar Tamers

Changthang Shans secured the day's second win with a 7-1 result against Zanskar Chadar Tamers. Captain Urgain Samstan opened the scoring with a tap-in, but Rinchen Wangyal replied midway through the period to level the game and send it tied into the second. The Shans took control in the second period through Chamba Tsetan's tap-in, Tashi Sangdup's flick shot, Phuntsog Namyal's slap shot, and Rinchen Chosphel's goal to close the period. In the third, Stanzin Jambal added with a slap-in and later scored again with a flick shot to complete the 7-1 win.

Kharu Eagles vs Changla Lamos (Women's Match)

The women's game of the day saw Kharu Eagles claim a 3-1 win over Changla Lamos, doing the damage in the opening period. Rigzin Yangdol opened the scoring midway through the first with a tap-in, before Deachen Chuskit and Kunzes Angmo added two more to give the Eagles a 3-0 cushion. Changla Lamos replied through Padma Yangzes in the second period, who scored with a tap-in for their only goal. The third period was scoreless as both sides tightened up defensively and limited chances.

Purig Warriors vs United Nubra

Purig Warriors rolled to a 9-1 win over United Nubra later in the day, with Nawaz Ali scoring both the opener and the final goal. Purig built early control in the first period through Nawaz Ali's drag flick and Sarfaraz Hussain's tap-in. The scoring continued as Captain Sajjad Hussain and Kacho Shamshad added tap-ins for Purig, while Nubra replied through Tashi Chotak's drag flick to make it 4-1. Purig then took over in the third period. Bashar Ahmad finished with a tap-in, Kacho Shamshad added a drag flick, Anwar Hussain scored with a tap-in, and Sajjad Hussain struck in the last minute. Nawaz Ali rounded off the scoring with the concluding goal with three seconds remaining to complete the 9-1 result.

Humas Warriors vs Maryul Spawo

Humas Warriors closed the day with an 11-0 win over Maryul Spawo. Waseem Bilal opened the scoring with a tap-in before Sahid Shabir added a flick to give the Warriors early control. In the second period, Ghulam Nabi Tak scored with a flick and added another in the final minute, while Zahid Ali finished with a wrist flick and Mohd Issa converted a tap-in as Humas moved the total to six. The Warriors added five more in the third. Waseem scored with a flick shot, Ghulam struck again for his second, and Ariff scored six seconds into the period. Captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir added a tap-in, and Mohd Issa scored his second and the concluding goal to complete the 11.

Updated League Standings

Men's Division

Humas Warriors and Kangs Sing retained their positions in first and second, respectively, with Purig Warriors also holding firm in third. Changthang Shans moved up one place from fifth to fourth, while Shakar Chiktan Royals slipped one spot from fourth to fifth. Sham Wolves climbed one place from seventh to sixth, pushing Zanskar Chadar Tamers down one place from sixth to seventh. Kharu Falcons, United Nubra, Changla Blasters and Maryul Spawo all retained their positions in eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

Women's Division

Sham Eagles retained top spot in first place. Kharu Eagles climbed one place from third to second, while Shakar Chiktan Queens slipped one position from second to third. Humas Queens held firm in fourth, and Changla Lamos retained fifth place. (ANI)