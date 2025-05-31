ICC chairman Jay Shah met with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before the Champions League final to discuss mutual interests and cricket's global reach.

Ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah met with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to discuss matters of mutual interest and promote cricket's global reach.

Shah, the former BCCI secretary, shared the news of his meeting with Ceferin on social media platform X, expressing his honor in representing cricket and valuing the opportunity to engage with other sporting leaders.

"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

It’s always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport’s global reach.

Good luck to @psg and @inter in the tournament decider.

This meeting is part of Shah's broader efforts to elevate cricket's profile on the world stage," he wrote on X.

Earlier this year, Shah met with former IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the lead-up to the IOC Session. This meeting was particularly significant, as cricket is set to make its historic return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League final promises to be an exhilarating contest. Paris Saint-Germain, led by manager Luis Enrique, is on the cusp of achieving a historic treble, having already secured the Ligue 1 and French Cup titles. Enrique, who previously won the treble with Barcelona in 2014-15, could become only the second manager after Pep Guardiola to achieve this feat with two different clubs.

Inter Milan, aiming to salvage a trophyless season, reached the final after a dramatic 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona. They are eyeing their fourth Champions League crown, having last appeared in the final in the 2022-23 season, where they lost to Manchester City. The stage is set for an electrifying encounter at the iconic Allianz Arena on Saturday.