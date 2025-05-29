In a heartwarming twist to their storied friendship, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have co-founded Deportivo LSM, a football club in Uruguay aiming to nurture local talent and uplift the community. The club will compete professionally in Uruguay's fourth division, marking the duo’s formal entry into football development off the pitch.

What is Deportivo LSM?

Deportivo LSM is a Uruguayan football club originally founded in 2018 by Luis Suarez under the name Deportivo LS. The club’s core mission is to support local youth by offering professional football training, job opportunities, and community outreach programs.

With Messi now on board, the club has rebranded to Deportivo LSM — the ‘M’ symbolizing Messi’s involvement. This marks a significant evolution in the club’s ambition and visibility, leveraging the global reach and credibility of the two footballing icons.

Why the name change?

The addition of Messi as a co-owner prompted a rebranding to reflect the shared vision. “LSM” now incorporates both founders’ initials — a symbolic nod to one of football’s most iconic partnerships. This change also underscores a deeper commitment to the club’s long-term future.

What’s next for the club?

Deportivo LSM is set to enter the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) structure, participating in both youth and professional competitions starting in the fourth division. The move is aimed at developing young players from the grassroots level with professional guidance and facilities.

Plans are also underway to appoint an experienced sports manager from within the Uruguayan football scene to oversee daily operations and ensure the club’s sustainability.

Who’s running the show?

Messi and Suarez will jointly oversee operations, combining their global experience and local knowledge. While the superstars will likely stay in advisory and ambassadorial roles, their influence is expected to attract attention, sponsors, and aspiring talent.

Messi-Suarez: A legendary partnership

Their friendship and chemistry date back to their Barcelona days (2014–2020), where they formed one of the most formidable attacking trios in football history. Together, they lifted 13 major trophies, including a Champions League title, four LaLiga crowns, and four Copa del Rey victories.

The duo reunited in 2023 at Inter Miami, where they, alongside fellow ex-Barcelona players, led the MLS side to a Supporters’ Shield win in 2024.

Why this matters

Deportivo LSM is more than just a vanity project — it represents a serious commitment to grassroots football. With Messi and Suarez at the helm, the club not only brings international spotlight to Uruguay’s lower leagues but also raises hopes for a new generation of footballers in the region.

As footballers transition into their post-playing careers, Messi and Suarez are setting a precedent — showing how global icons can give back by investing in the sport’s future, starting at home.