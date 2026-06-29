Hyderabad Heroes delivered a clinical performance to defeat Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 and win the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 title. The Heroes' disciplined defence and swift counter-attacks secured them a commanding victory in the final.

Hyderabad Heroes produced a clinical performance in the final to overcome Mumbai Dreamers by 41-17 and claim the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 title. The Dreamers dominated early possession but were unable to convert it into points as Hyderabad's disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers, according to a press release.

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Clinical Heroes Dominate Final

The Heroes capitalised through swift counter-attacks, with Francisco Cosculluela's steal setting up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla. Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to give Hyderabad complete control heading into the break.

The Heroes maintained their relentless tempo after half-time, with Tavita again creating space on the left for Diego Ardao to score. Mumbai finally found a breakthrough as quicker ball movement released Ethan McFarland, but Hyderabad continued to punish turnovers, with Ardao grabbing his second before Kevin Wekesa finished a flowing move out wide. Terio Tamani extended the advantage early in the final quarter, while James Turner pulled one back for the Dreamers before setting up Sukumar Hembrom late on. However, Hyderabad's clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured they closed out a commanding victory.

Bengaluru Bravehearts Secure Third Place

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place after defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19 in an entertaining play-off encounter.

Officials Hail Successful Season

Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, said: " The HSBC RPL 2026 Powered by Avid has been bigger and better than the previous year's league, in every way: larger crowds, even more world-class players, an RPL Women's league, greater fan engagement both online and offline, more sponsorship, and, we believe, much larger viewing numbers on broadcast. What more could we ask for? Thank you to every Indian who has discovered their love for this incredibly exciting sport."

Sujoy Ganguly, Chief Marketing Officer, GMR Sports, said: "The successful conclusion of the second season of the HSBC Rugby Premier League powered by Avid is another important step in our long-term vision of developing new sporting ecosystems in India. At GMR Sports, we believe that world-class leagues have the power to transform the sporting landscape by inspiring young talent, strengthening grassroots development and creating aspirational platforms for athletes. The overwhelming response from fans this season, coupled with the successful launch of the women's competition, reinforces our belief that rugby has tremendous potential to become one of India's fastest-growing sports." (ANI)