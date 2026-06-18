South Africa will appeal Themba Zwane's red card and ban, with coach Hugo Broos citing double standards after Lionel Messi escaped sanction for a similar foul. Broos called Zwane's dismissal and three-match suspension "much too severe".

South Africa will be appealing to the red-card and three-match suspension given to Themba Zwane, as head coach Hugo Broos pointed out why Argentina superstar Lionel Messi received different treatement during his campaign opener against Algeria despite stamping a player on his leg.

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Broos decries 'double standard' in Messi comparison

Zwane was shown a red card during the 84th minute of his side's campaign opener against Mexico, reducing South Africa to nine men during their 2-0 loss and was later slapped with a three-match ban for violent conduct.

On the other hand, during Argetina's campaign opener against Algeria, no action was taken against Messi even when he stamped on the back of Aissa Mandi's leg, which Broos feels is a double standard in officiation as he pointed out the red card given to Zwane as "too severe".

"I do not want Messi to get a red card, a player like that has to be on the pitch, we all saw what a wonderful player he is, but what's the difference?" Broos said during the pre-match presser on Wednesday, as quoted by ESPN.

'It was not a red'

"Zwane's red card is too severe. I watched the situation back with Themba, and I do not think it was a red."

"When I compare it to what happened yesterday with Messi, I certainly do not agree. I do not think there was even a VAR review with Messi, whereas this incident was reviewed," he added.

Suspensions deal blow to South Africa's campaign

Zwane was dismissed 23 minutes after being introduced on the pitch, appearing to raise his arms towards a Mexican defender as his side were in attack mode, and the 36-year-old was stunned when Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio showed him a red card after VAR review.

"When you look at the situation, the Mexican player blocks my player, he is not looking at the ball, he is just holding Themba," he said.

"Themba tries to get over him, puts his arm over his shoulder, and for that you get a red card and a three-match suspension!? I am sorry, but it is much too severe," he added.

With South Africa's appeal pending, Zwane will not be in action till the round of 16 at the earliest, if South Africa reach there for the first time in their World Cup history, which would be a hard task without one of their experienced and creative stars.

Another player from the side, Sphephelo Sithole, also faces a one-match suspension after he was dismissed for denying a goal-scoring opportunity in the 50th minute of South Africa's opener.

On the other hand, Messi escaped without any sanctions, firing his first-ever FIFA World Cup hat-trick and becoming the joint-leading goal-scorer in the tournament's history.

"I'm frustrated by it, certainly," Broos concluded.

South Africa will play Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, before they conclude their campaign against South Korea in Guadalupe on June 24. (ANI)