Barcelona are currently entangled in a complex dispute with La Liga over Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury status and whether the club can access financial relief for his prolonged absence.

The Core of the Conflict

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga has made it clear that they cannot review or accept the German goalkeeper’s medical documentation unless ter Stegen himself authorizes it with his signature. Without this personal approval, the league’s medical committee is legally prohibited from officially assessing the injury or confirming that it qualifies as a long-term absence.

Despite this, Barcelona believe there are legal grounds to proceed without ter Stegen’s signature. Club officials argue that, in exceptional situations where a company’s operational or financial stability is at stake, there are legal exceptions allowing the sharing of sensitive health information. They hold that ter Stegen’s case falls under such exceptions and are actively exploring ways to bypass the consent requirement.

Financial Repercussions for Barcelona

The club’s financial predicament is exacerbated by their need to register new signing Joan Garcia while still paying ter Stegen’s full salary, despite the latter being sidelined. Only if ter Stegen’s absence is officially deemed “long term” could Barcelona use a special provision to deploy 80% of his wages towards Garcia’s registration. Right now, they’re shouldering double payroll costs, a scenario they describe as unsustainable.

Barcelona insists that the medical report would only be shared confidentially with La Liga’s designated medical committee.

Stubborn Positions on Both Sides

While Barcelona seek legal loopholes, La Liga has stood firm. Dr. Jordi Ardevol, a member of the league’s medical panel, reiterated that without the player’s written consent, the report cannot be processed under Spanish health and privacy laws.

The situation is further complicated by ter Stegen’s own stance. He has refused to sign the report and claims his absence will not exceed three months, contradicting the club’s assertion of a longer recovery period.

Spanish Players’ Association (AFE) Steps In

As the impasse drags on, the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE) has intervened by contacting ter Stegen. According to RAC1, the AFE told the goalkeeper that the club cannot legally sanction him for refusing to approve the medical disclosure, citing robust data protection laws and the terms outlined in players’ collective agreements.

The AFE’s support comes as relations between Barcelona and ter Stegen grow more strained, with the goalkeeper declining to meet club representatives to resolve the matter.

A Legal and Financial Stalemate

With Barcelona and La Liga locked in their respective positions—and ter Stegen unwilling to budge—the club remains unable to register Garcia and tap into the needed financial flexibility. Unless ter Stegen changes his mind or a legal precedent is found in Barcelona’s favor, the deadlock looks set to continue, risking deeper financial complications for the Catalans and intensifying tensions between club and captain.