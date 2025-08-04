A mural celebrating Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday has been vandalized with dwarfism references, following controversy over his birthday party allegedly involving hired dwarves and scantily clad women.

A mural dedicated to Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal in Plaza Joanic has been vandalized, with references to dwarfism incorporated into the defacement.

The mural, designed to celebrate Yamal’s 18th birthday last month, depicted him as Superman, featuring an 'L' on his chest instead of the iconic 'S'. While concerns about previous damage had proven to be unfounded and attributed to AI-generated images, the mural has now been genuinely defaced. Journalist Edu Polo shared photographic evidence of the destruction, confirming that this incident was neither fake nor digitally altered. The altered artwork now includes illustrations of the Seven Dwarfs from the Snow White fairy tale.

Backlash Over Birthday Party

The incident comes amid wider controversy surrounding Yamal’s recent birthday party, which attracted criticism over claims of exploiting individuals with dwarfism. Last month, images reportedly showed dwarves and scantily clad women—who were allegedly paid to attend—at the celebration. Five men with Achondroplasia were said to be registered for the party, while women meeting specific physical requirements allegedly passed through checkpoints at the event.

Yamal, who celebrated his 18th birthday on July 13 with approximately 200 guests, has faced backlash for the party's arrangement. Jesus Martin, General Director of Disability in the Spanish government, called for an official investigation and expressed concern over the message such behavior could send to Yamal’s young fans.

Spanish Model Alleges Inappropriate Hiring Practices

The celebration was held at a private, Mafia-themed estate. Spanish model Calvo, a former Miss Teenager Spain and Miss Teenager Europe, claimed she was approached by organizers seeking to hire 12 blonde women with specific breast sizes, reportedly offering a payment of up to €20,000 for 24 hours’ availability. Calvo declined involvement after receiving the list of requirements, stating she was left wary by the undisclosed expectations and secrecy surrounding the event.

According to Calvo, the organizers were specifically searching for “models or escorts,” reinforcing the controversy and criticism surrounding the party’s arrangements and the subsequent defacement of Yamal’s mural.