Barcelona is poised to remove Marc-André ter Stegen as captain due to concerns about his off-field conduct. The club is considering replacements, including veterans like Lewandowski and Martínez, as well as younger players like Yamal and Torres.

Barcelona is preparing to strip Marc-André ter Stegen of his captaincy role due to growing frustration within the club regarding his attitude and behavior off the field. Both the board and the coaching staff are reportedly in unanimous agreement about this decision, which comes amid undisclosed incidents that have caused tension behind the scenes. Ter Stegen, 33, recently announced via social media that he requires surgery for a back injury that will likely sideline him for at least three months.

Search for a New Captain

In light of this, Barcelona is considering replacements for the captaincy, with several players emerging as potential successors. Among these are seasoned veterans like Iñigo Martínez and Robert Lewandowski, as well as younger talents such as Ferran Torres and the 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal. The inclusion of Yamal in the mix has sparked debate among fans, with some praising his maturity and leadership qualities, while others believe it is premature to burden such responsibility on a player at the early stage of his senior career. Similarly, Ferran Torres's candidacy has prompted mixed reactions, with questions raised about his current form and status within the squad. Meanwhile, Lewandowski and Martínez are viewed as more conventional choices, offering experience and steady leadership.

Shift in Barcelona’s Approach

The decision to remove Ter Stegen from the captaincy signifies more than a symbolic change; it marks a new phase under manager Hansi Flick and a club leadership determined to reestablish control over the team dynamics. The message is clear that no player is beyond reproach, regardless of their status or contributions in the past.

Ter Stegen has been a cornerstone of Barcelona since joining in 2014, making more than 400 appearances and playing a vital role in securing multiple titles. However, this recent development indicates that his influence within the club may be waning as Barcelona prepares to move forward with a new leadership structure focused on unity, discipline, and rejuvenation as the 2025/26 season approaches.