Rain in Pallekele confirmed Zimbabwe’s Super 8 spot and eliminated Australia. With India already through, Pakistan and USA now battle for the final Group A slot. Net run rate could decide the fate of both teams in T20 World Cup 2026.

The T20 World Cup 2026 qualification race intensified after Zimbabwe secured their place in the Super 8s, knocking out Australia following a rain‑abandoned match against Ireland in Pallekele. With India already through from Group A, the final spot in the group is now contested between Pakistan and USA.

Zimbabwe’s qualification means seven teams have advanced: India from Group A, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D. The last berth rests on Pakistan’s clash with Namibia in Colombo on February 18.

Pakistan currently sit third in Group A with four points from three matches, having slipped after a 61‑run defeat to India. USA are second with four points from four matches, but their group stage is complete. The outcome of Pakistan’s final game will determine who joins India in the next round.

Pakistan’s Qualification Path

Victory against Namibia will take Pakistan to six points, ensuring progression to the Super 8s. Such a result would push them above USA, who remain on four points, and confirm Pakistan’s place alongside India.

If Pakistan lose, however, both they and USA will finish with four points. In that scenario, net run rate becomes decisive. USA’s current net run rate of +0.787 is significantly stronger than Pakistan’s -0.403. A defeat would therefore eliminate Pakistan and send USA through.

USA’s Advantage And Netherlands Factor

USA’s hopes rest entirely on Namibia upsetting Pakistan. Should that happen, their superior net run rate will secure qualification. The Netherlands also remain mathematically in contention, but their chances are slim. Even if they shock India in Ahmedabad, their net run rate of -1.352 makes progression highly unlikely.

The washout in Pallekele has already reshaped the tournament landscape, with Australia’s exit underscoring the unpredictability of rain‑affected fixtures. For Pakistan, the equation is simple: win and advance, lose and go home.