Eberechi Eze’s calf injury leaves Arsenal short of ideas in attack. With Odegaard sidelined and Rice exhausted, Arteta must find fresh solutions to revive creativity and keep trophy hopes alive after the Carabao Cup setback.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must find answers to a growing creativity problem after Eberechi Eze was ruled out with a calf injury. The midfielder is expected to miss four to six weeks, leaving the Gunners without one of their most inventive players during a crucial stage of the season.

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Arteta will face tough questions when he returns for his first press conference after the international break. The Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City has already raised concerns about Arsenal’s ability to sustain their campaign, and the injury list only adds to the pressure.

Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Magalhaes all withdrew from international duty following the final, while captain Martin Odegaard remains sidelined. Most of those absences are precautionary, but Eze’s setback is the most damaging. The 27‑year‑old was hitting form at his favourite time of year, with statistics showing he is twice as effective between March and May compared to other months.

Eze absence exposes Arsenal’s lack of spark

Eze’s unpredictability offers Arsenal an edge in attack. He is willing to attempt shots from distance or flicks in tight spaces, qualities missing against Manchester City at Wembley. Without him, Arsenal’s play looked safe and predictable, lacking subtlety and composure.

City’s approach provided a blueprint for other teams. They blocked Arsenal’s midfield with four players, allowed defenders and the goalkeeper possession, and waited. Arteta failed to react at Wembley, but he must now adjust to prevent a repeat in the run‑in.

Arsenal’s attackers have struggled individually this season, with Bukayo Saka among those needing to rediscover form. The wider issue is fatigue. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have played almost every Premier League minute, leaving them drained. Rice admitted earlier this month: “I’m shattered, it’s non‑stop. It’s been every three days since October.”

Odegaard return crucial to balance

With Eze unavailable, Odegaard’s return becomes vital. The captain has played only once since mid‑February due to a knee injury, but his technical ability to drop deep and progress play is essential. His presence could allow Kai Havertz to operate closer to goal as a second striker, rather than being isolated in midfield.

Arteta may also revisit the experiment of using Saka as a No10, supported by Odegaard in a deeper role. Another option is introducing Max Dowman. The 16‑year‑old was not risked at Wembley, but his fearlessness and ability to commit defenders could be valuable in upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Bournemouth.

Arsenal still have opportunities to compete for major honours, but the absence of Eze means Arteta must innovate. Tired legs and predictable patterns cannot carry the team through April. Fresh ideas and tactical flexibility will be required to keep their season alive.