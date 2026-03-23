Manchester City lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley, with Guardiola outsmarting Arteta. Arsenal’s fatigue, missed chances and Kepa’s blunder defined the final, raising questions ahead of their looming April league clash.

Manchester City celebrated yet another trophy at Wembley, but this Carabao Cup final carried added significance. Pep Guardiola’s side overcame Arsenal 2-0, with the Catalan manager visibly energized by the victory. For Arsenal, it was another painful reminder of their struggles in domestic cup finals, compounded by Declan Rice’s visible disappointment and Mikel Arteta’s admission of a “bad taste.”

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Guardiola’s joy was evident as he shared a moment with Thomas Tuchel before lifting the trophy. The City manager became the first in history to win the competition five times, a milestone that underscored his dominance. Arsenal, meanwhile, were left reflecting on missed opportunities and the absence of key figures such as Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze.

The match itself was shaped by fatigue. Both sides looked exhausted, with Arsenal playing their 50th game of the season and City managing the added burden of the Club World Cup. This contributed to a contest with few clear chances and technical errors, particularly from Arsenal’s midfield.

Guardiola’s tactical shift defines the final

The turning point came in Guardiola’s tactical adjustment. At half-time, he altered City’s pressing approach, recognizing that pressing Arsenal’s back line and Martin Zubimendi was playing into their hands. By standing off, City blocked passing lanes and exposed Arsenal’s inability to build play. Zubimendi endured a poor game, and Arsenal’s technical inefficiency meant possession repeatedly returned to City.

Rodri dominated midfield, producing his best performance since injury, while Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki provided creativity. Nico O’Reilly’s breakthrough further lifted City, with the youngster’s impact adding fresh confidence to Guardiola’s squad. Arsenal, by contrast, lacked ingenuity and missed the influence of Odegaard and Eze.

Arteta’s decision to persist with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal proved costly. Kepa failed to deal with Cherki’s cross, allowing O’Reilly to score. The goalkeeper’s troubled history with the Carabao Cup final resurfaced, recalling his infamous refusal to be substituted in 2019 and penalty miss in 2022. Many questioned whether David Raya might have made the difference, but Arteta insisted changing his goalkeeper would undermine squad culture.

Arsenal did create moments, forcing James Trafford into four saves and striking the woodwork twice. Yet City’s efficiency told, with Guardiola’s tactical innovation ensuring control. The apprentice-versus-master narrative resurfaced, as Guardiola once again outmaneuvered Arteta.

The psychological impact of the defeat cannot be ignored. Arsenal know their real target is the league title, but this setback highlighted vulnerabilities. Guardiola’s adjustments exposed Arsenal’s pressing systems, and Arteta must now rethink personnel and approach ahead of the crucial April 19 clash.

For City, the win provided momentum. Guardiola’s animated celebration, even earning a booking, reflected his passion and renewed energy. His side resisted Arsenal’s attempts to bait them, and when the game opened up, City seized the initiative.

Ultimately, the Carabao Cup final reinforced familiar themes. Guardiola’s tactical mastery delivered another trophy, while Arsenal’s fatigue, missed chances and goalkeeper error defined their defeat. The apprentice still has lessons to learn, and the looming league showdown will demand answers from Arteta.