Arsenal’s injury list has grown with Eberechi Eze ruled out for up to six weeks. The midfielder joins Gabriel, Saliba, Trossard, and Timber on the sidelines, leaving Arteta battling fitness concerns across competitions.

Arsenal have been dealt a significant setback with Eberechi Eze ruled out for four to six weeks due to a calf injury. The midfielder missed the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and is expected to sit out most of April, a crucial period in the club’s season.

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Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that further scans will be required to assess the full extent of the injury. “We have to do another scan in six or seven days and wait and see the results. It is a leg injury. His calf,” Arteta explained. The absence of Eze comes as Arsenal continue their push across three competitions - the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League, while aiming to end their trophy drought.

Injury concerns deepen

Eze’s setback is compounded by fitness issues to several other key players. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, and Jurrien Timber have all withdrawn from their respective national team squads this month. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Gabriel’s absence from upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia, citing knee pain following the Carabao Cup final. Imaging tests ruled him unfit for international duty.

Saliba also pulled out of France’s squad despite completing the full match against Manchester City. Trossard and Timber remain sidelined, with Arteta suggesting they are still weeks away from returning. “They [Timber and Martin Odegaard] couldn’t make the final, so I think they will still be a couple of weeks away. Let’s see after the international break if we have anybody back,” Arteta said. Subheading: FA Cup return hopes

Despite the growing list of injuries, Arsenal expect to welcome back some players for their FA Cup clash against Southampton on April 4. Odegaard is among those tipped to return, while Saliba, Gabriel, Trossard, and Timber are also likely to be available. The squad’s depth will be tested as Arteta balances recovery timelines with the demands of multiple competitions.

Mikel Merino remains another long-term absentee after undergoing surgery earlier this year. His absence, alongside Eze’s fresh injury, leaves Arsenal short of midfield options during a critical stretch.

The Gunners’ defeat in the Carabao Cup final highlighted the challenges of competing on multiple fronts with a depleted squad. With April set to feature decisive fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League, the loss of Eze adds further strain. Arsenal’s ability to manage injuries while maintaining momentum will be central to their hopes of ending a prolonged wait for silverware.