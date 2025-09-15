Luka Modric celebrated his 40th birthday with a winning goal for AC Milan against Bologna. The veteran midfielder's strike secured a 1-0 victory at San Siro, marking a historic moment for the Croatian.

AC Milan’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric marked his 40th birthday week in style, scoring his first goal for the Rossoneri to clinch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bologna at San Siro.

The game was anything but straightforward. Bologna enjoyed long stretches of possession and Milan’s frustration grew as they struck the woodwork three times during the encounter. But just when it seemed like the Rossoblu might hold out for a point, Modric rolled back the years with a decisive strike.

Modric’s Milestone Moment

The Croatian maestro initiated the move himself before Alexis Saelemaekers squared the ball back across the area. Modric, arriving in perfect timing, swept his finish in from just inside the box. The goal not only handed Milan all three points but also earned Modric a place in Serie A history as the fifth player ever to score in the league after turning 40. Reflecting afterward, he admitted it was the perfect personal milestone.

“It was a great way to celebrate,” Modric told DAZN Italia. “We got an important win, and that’s what matters most. But I also hope people stop talking about my age now! The real credit for the goal goes to Ale, it was a fantastic assist-he made it easy for me. What really counts is how the whole team fought for this result. As we play more together, gain confidence, and get some players back, I believe we’ll keep improving.”

For Modric, the moment carried even deeper meaning. A lifelong AC Milan supporter, scoring at San Siro was a dream fulfilled after decades of watching his childhood club from afar.

Saelemaekers’ Praise and Allegri’s Influence

His teammate Saelemaekers, who provided the assist, shared his delight after the match: “As a kid, I grew up watching Modric,” the Belgian admitted. “To be standing next to him now and creating that goal with him-it feels surreal. He’s an incredible player, but even more than that, he’s humble and down-to-earth. Honestly, he deserves all the credit for finishing the move.”

The victory, however, wasn’t all smooth. Manager Max Allegri was sent off in stoppage time, his jacket ripped in the chaos of the closing moments. Asked afterward whether Milan were beginning to take on the hallmarks of a traditional “Allegri team,” Saelemaekers praised his coach’s influence.

“From the first day, he’s instilled resilience and grit in this squad,” he said with a smile. “You can feel we’re building something special here, and winning like this proves it. For me personally, I love the position I play-it allows me to run in from behind and attack while knowing Tomori has my back defensively. It’s the perfect balance.”