Image Credit : Getty

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez summed it up best: “Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer who represented the values of our club.”

The Santiago Bernabeu will pay tribute to Modric during the final league match this Saturday, a fitting farewell to a player who has defined an era and inspired generations.

As Luka Modric closes this chapter of his illustrious career, Real Madrid and its supporters prepare to say goodbye to a true legend—one whose legacy will echo through the history of football for years to come.