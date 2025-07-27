Image Credit : Getty

He wasn’t just good but was also untouchable. Florian Wirtz glided through Milan’s press like it wasn’t there, stitching passes across the pitch, weaving through defenders with balance and flair, and giving Liverpool fans flashbacks to a young Philippe Coutinho. You could see why Liverpool broke the bank for him.

The composure in tight spaces, and spatial awareness at just 22? Different class. Wirtz handled the tempo, and it was hard to look away whenever the ball touched his boots.