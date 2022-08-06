Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja wins bronze

    India has secured six wrestling golds at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Sihag are the latest to win the same, while Pooja Gehlot won the bronze.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags 4th gold in wrestling; Pooja Gehlot wins bronze-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

    India's gold rush at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continued. On Saturday, it won its tenth event gold medal, as Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the yellow-coloured metal in the 57kg wrestling, which also happened to be the contingent's fourth gold in the sport and the eighth in the sport overall. He defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 via virtual submission. Earlier, he had defeated Singh of New Zealand in the same fashion in the quarterfinals, followed by Amli of Pakistan 14-4 similarly. Consequently, the netizens erupted with this victory.

    Earlier, Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal for India in the women's 50kg, as she defeated Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2. Although she beat her earlier in the group stage, followed by Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon, she lost to Parks of Cana 6-9 before heading on to win the bronze.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - INDIA ASSURED OF 2 MORE TABLE TENNIS MEDALS, THANKS TO SHARATH KAMAL

    Later, renowned woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat also lived up to the expectations, winning the gold in the 53kg category. She competed in the Nordic Round Robin format and made a 3-0 clean sweep. First, she defeated Samantha Leigh Stewart of Canada 2-0, followed by Adekuoroye of Nigeria 3-0, before finally overpowering Maduravalage of Sri Lanka 4-0, as it was India's fifth gold in the sport and tenth overall.

    India's sixth wrestling gold came from Naveen Sihag, who defeated Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan 9-0 in the 74kg category, as the Indian dominated and outplayed his Pakistani opponent. Earlier, he had beaten Ogbonna Emmanuel John of Nigeria 4-0 in the pre-quarters, followed by Lou HY of Singapore 10-0 and then Bowling of England 12-1 before securing the gold.

    More to follow....

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable grab silver in race walk and steeplechase; fans praise-ayh

    CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable grab silver in race walk and steeplechase; fans praise

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon