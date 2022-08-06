CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja wins bronze

India has secured six wrestling golds at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Sihag are the latest to win the same, while Pooja Gehlot won the bronze.

India's gold rush at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continued. On Saturday, it won its tenth event gold medal, as Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the yellow-coloured metal in the 57kg wrestling, which also happened to be the contingent's fourth gold in the sport and the eighth in the sport overall. He defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 via virtual submission. Earlier, he had defeated Singh of New Zealand in the same fashion in the quarterfinals, followed by Amli of Pakistan 14-4 similarly. Consequently, the netizens erupted with this victory.

Earlier, Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal for India in the women's 50kg, as she defeated Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2. Although she beat her earlier in the group stage, followed by Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon, she lost to Parks of Cana 6-9 before heading on to win the bronze.

Later, renowned woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat also lived up to the expectations, winning the gold in the 53kg category. She competed in the Nordic Round Robin format and made a 3-0 clean sweep. First, she defeated Samantha Leigh Stewart of Canada 2-0, followed by Adekuoroye of Nigeria 3-0, before finally overpowering Maduravalage of Sri Lanka 4-0, as it was India's fifth gold in the sport and tenth overall.

India's sixth wrestling gold came from Naveen Sihag, who defeated Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan 9-0 in the 74kg category, as the Indian dominated and outplayed his Pakistani opponent. Earlier, he had beaten Ogbonna Emmanuel John of Nigeria 4-0 in the pre-quarters, followed by Lou HY of Singapore 10-0 and then Bowling of England 12-1 before securing the gold.

