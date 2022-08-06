CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

India secured its second medal in the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. The men's fours team settled for a silver after losing to Northern Ireland in the final in Birmingham on Saturday. The final score was 18-5 in favour of the Irish. The Indian team incorporated Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip). Northern Ireland's previous gold medal in the sport came way back during the 1998 CWG. Cam Barkley (lead), Adam McKeown (second), Ian McClure (third) and Martin McHugh (skip) competed for Northern Ireland, as it looked like the favourites to win the top prize from the outset.

On the other hand, India struggled and failed to open its account in the opening four ends, even as its opponent was leading 7-0. India finally earned its maiden point after five ends. Still, it hardly mattered to the feisty Norther Ireland quartet that extended its reign and lengthened the lead to seven points after ten ends. The scoreline was 12-5 at that stage.

In the same vein, Northern Ireland bested six more points in the successive four ends to emerge as easy winners and win the gold. The Indian team defeated host England by a close 13-12 margin in the semis to assure the country of the silver. It comes after the women's quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the fours final, handing India a historic gold on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)