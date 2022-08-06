Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    India has won its 11th silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It came during the men's fours lawn bowls.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    India secured its second medal in the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. The men's fours team settled for a silver after losing to Northern Ireland in the final in Birmingham on Saturday. The final score was 18-5 in favour of the Irish. The Indian team incorporated Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip). Northern Ireland's previous gold medal in the sport came way back during the 1998 CWG. Cam Barkley (lead), Adam McKeown (second), Ian McClure (third) and Martin McHugh (skip) competed for Northern Ireland, as it looked like the favourites to win the top prize from the outset.

    On the other hand, India struggled and failed to open its account in the opening four ends, even as its opponent was leading 7-0. India finally earned its maiden point after five ends. Still, it hardly mattered to the feisty Norther Ireland quartet that extended its reign and lengthened the lead to seven points after ten ends. The scoreline was 12-5 at that stage.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022, INDW VS ENGW - MANDHANA'S FASTEST T20I 50 PUTS INDIA IN GOLD MEDAL CLASH; TWITTER THRILLED

    In the same vein, Northern Ireland bested six more points in the successive four ends to emerge as easy winners and win the gold. The Indian team defeated host England by a close 13-12 margin in the semis to assure the country of the silver. It comes after the women's quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the fours final, handing India a historic gold on Tuesday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable grab silver in race walk and steeplechase; fans praise-ayh

    CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable grab silver in race walk and steeplechase; fans praise

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: We have too many injuries - Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool season opener vs Fulham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We have too many injuries' - Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's season opener vs Fulham

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Dinesh Karthik - Finishers role is one such that it is hard to be consistent-ayh

    Dinesh Karthik - 'Finisher's role is one such that it is hard to be consistent'

    Recent Stories

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

    Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

    China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

    China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon