Hockey World Cup 2023: World's top four to battle it out in semifinals

Hockey World Cup 2023: The semifinals happen on Friday, while the top four teams in the world will be battling it out for a pot in the final. Here's what to expect.

The four top-ranked sides expectedly made it to the semifinals of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Still, with miniature separating Australia, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium, it is difficult to predict which two's quest for the title will continue after the last four stage matches in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. World number one Australia faces Germany, ranked fourth in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chart, in the first semifinal, while defending champion Belgium takes on the last two edition's runner-up Netherlands in the second match in the Battle of Lowlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. Of the four teams, world number three and three-time champion Netherlands have had the most leisurely passage to the semifinals with a 5-1 win over South Korea, who punched above its weight in its quarterfinal match.

Germany, which has won the tournament twice but made it to the last four for the first time since 2010, had the most demanding route to the semifinals. After finishing second in its pool, it had to play in the crossovers, while the other three teams directly qualified for the quarterfinals.

Germany was all but out of the semifinal race after trailing 0-2 till the 58th minute of their quarterfinal match against a brilliant England side, but the never-say-die Die Honamas struck twice in the last two minutes through Grambusch brothers to take the game to the penalty shootout, which they won 4-3.

Australia, the last edition bronze medallist, may start as slight favourites against Germany. Still, it will be anybody's game, as the Kookaburras have also shown their vulnerability in two of the four matches they have played in this HWC. The Australians needed a 58th-minute goal from their star penalty corner expert Blake Govers to steal a draw against Argentina in their pool match.

The Aussies also trailed 0-2 till just before half-time against Spain in the quarterfinals and had to toil hard to win the match 4-3. The game could have gone to the penalty shootout -- where it could have been anybody's game, but for a costly penalty stroke miss from Spain captain Marc Miralles.

Australia has scored the most number of goals from penalty corners, with nine coming from the set piece. It has scored 24 goals, second most after the Netherlands (27), with penalty corner experts Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers in top form. Hayward is currently the highest goal scorer with seven strikes, while Govers is joint-third with five.

Australia's physical and attacking play will be matched by the Germans, who can also play power games, along with a well-organised defence and counter-attacking hockey. Captain Mats Grambusch, his younger brother Tom, and Niklas Wellen, who have scored five goals, will be the key players for Germany while they would hope that penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat also comes good after scoring just two goals so far.

"We have to be at our best. There is no escape from that. It will be a tough match," Australia captain Aran Zalewski said ahead of the semifinals. "Australia is a great, physically solid team with some outstanding individual players. But, it is the same as we have. We will analyse our game and will improve, especially with the ball. It is going to be a tight match but hoping that we will get through," Germany captain Mats Grambusch said.

Playing in its 12 straight semifinals, Australia is looking to make its fifth final appearance in the last six editions and clinch their third title in the previous four editions. It finished runner-up in 2002 and 2006 and won titles in 2010 and 2014 before winning bronze in the last edition.

The Netherlands would be looking for their third straight final, but it will face the toughest test of the tournament in the form of defending champions and reigning Olympic gold medallist Belgium. The Dutch have met little resistance from any opposition in the pool stage, where they have easily won all their three matches or in the quarterfinals.

The second semifinal contest will be between the oldest and one of the youngest sides in the tournament. Belgium has 11 players above the age of 30, while the Netherlands has eight players below 25 and just two above 30. The Red Sticks, who have come with almost all the players who have won gold in Tokyo, are among the fittest and undoubtedly among the most experienced sides.

The Netherlands scored the most goals in the tournament with 27 strikes, and Friday's second semifinal will be a contest between the most attacking side against a team with a top-class attack and defence with the added advantage of winning high-pressure and most crucial games. Belgium will depend mainly on Tom Boon -- the second-highest scorer with six strikes -- for goals. At the same time, Arthur Van Doren and Arthur de Sloover will be the leading men in the defence after they lost Alexander Hendrickx due to injury. Captain Felix Denayer and Victor Wegnez will try to control the midfield.

On the other hand, the Dutch are expected to continue their attacking game, with striker Koen Bijen and captain Thierry Brinkman in great touch with five goals apiece. Drag Flicker Jip Janssen will be their leading penalty corner taker, and he is also in good form with five goals from four matches.

"Playing against Belgium is always special. They are a very experienced side, the oldest team in the tournament. We are one of the youngest sides. We want to go out and play free-flowing hockey. It will be an interesting game against Belgium," said Netherlands coach Jeroen Delmee, who won two Olympic gold medals as a player.

(With inputs from PTI)