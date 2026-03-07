New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner stated that hosts India will be under immense pressure to win the T20 World Cup 2026 final. He said his team is excited for the clash and doesn't mind "breaking a few hearts" to lift the trophy in Ahmedabad.

India under immense pressure at home: Santner

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner believes that hosts India will carry the burden of expectations when the two sides meet in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Addressing the media on the eve of the summit clash, Santner said his side is excited for the final and acknowledged that India, playing in front of their home crowd, will face immense pressure to retain the title.

"That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home," Santner said during the pre-match press conference.

The New Zealand skipper added that his team is buzzing ahead of the big contest and understands the magnitude of a World Cup final. "I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited," he said.

On Pitch Conditions and Jasprit Bumrah

Santner also admitted he had not yet seen the pitch at the massive Ahmedabad venue but expects a high-scoring encounter. "I haven't had a look at the wicket, but it is going to be with a lot of runs," he said while also praising Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian pacer has been remarkable throughout the tournament and has taken 10 wickets so far with an average of 15. He has deadly yorkers and unplayable bouncers in his arsenal, which may prove vital for the Indian side on Sunday. "Bumrah is in anybody's conversation the way he is bowling," the 34-year-old added.

'Don't mind breaking a few hearts'

Reflecting on New Zealand's journey to the final, Santner said the team had faced multiple challenges throughout the tournament but learned valuable lessons from previous encounters, including bilateral series against India. "We were challenged a lot of times. We will learn from bilateral series, and I think a World Cup final is different from a bilateral series," he noted.

The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder also made it clear that New Zealand would not hesitate to spoil the home team's celebrations if given the opportunity. "I don't mind winning the trophy. But we have been very consistent. I don't mind breaking a few hearts and winning the trophy," Santner remarked.

On Countering India's Aggressive Batting

Speaking about India's aggressive batting approach, Santner said early wickets would be crucial if New Zealand hope to restrict the hosts. "India can go hard right from the start and go till the end. The only way to stop them is by taking wickets at the top," he said.

Despite acknowledging the significance of the occasion, Santner stressed that the team's mindset would remain focused on execution. "I think the mindset is the same, but it is a final match. No matter what you say, it is another game," he said.

He also hinted at the importance of controlling the scoring rate in what could be a high-scoring contest. India's semi-final clash against England witnessed an aggregate of 499 runs at Wankhede Stadium. "It is going to be how 250 can be turned into 230. If you restrict a team to 220, then you have a good chance," Santner explained.

On 'Mystery Spinner' Varun Chakravarthy

Santner also spoke about Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, acknowledging his quality and the challenge he poses. India's mystery spinner is the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets so far, but he will be entering the match after bowling his worst spell (64/1) against England. The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to favour spinners, and Chakaravarthy can be a match-winner for India there. "We have seen how good he is. When the wicket is flat, many bowlers go for 60-plus runs. Varun needs to believe that he is just one match away," he said.

Emphasising the importance of discipline in the final, Santner concluded by highlighting the need for consistency. "You have to be consistent in your approach. You go with the process and go on to execute that," he concluded. (ANI)