    Paris Olympics 2024: India vs Spain; When and where to watch hockey bronze medal match

    The Indian men's hockey team will clash against Spain in the Paris Olympics hockey bronze medal match at Yves-du-manoir Stadium in Colombes on Thursday. Men in Blue will be aiming to secure a second successive third-place finish at the Olympics.  

    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    It has been a rollercoaster couple of days for the Indian men's hockey team,  securing a dramatic shootout win over Great Britain in the quarter-final stage despite playing the majority of the match with a man-less, and then went down 3-2 to Germany in the semifinal. Men in Blue played the better hockey on the day, but the world champions were able to sneak through to the gold medal match. 

    Also read:  Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's top 5 rivals for Javelin gold

    India will compete for the bronze medal for the second Olympics in a row and this time they will battle it out against Spain. Meanwhile, Germany will take on Netherlands in the final. On Tuesday, India took the lead through captain Harmanpreet Singh, before Germany fought back to make the score 2-1 thanks to Peillat Gonzalo's drag-flick and Ruht Christopher's penalty stroke. 

    Although Skhjeet Singh leveled the score for India in the third quarter, Marco Miltkau's 54th-minute effort proved to be the decider. Amit Rohidas, who missed the semi-final match because of a red card he picked up against Great Britain in the quarterfinal, was badly missed during the penalty corners. The 31-year-old is one of the best first rusher's in the world and India struggled to cope with his absence. The Odisha-born defender will be back for the bronze medal match after serving a one-match ban. 

    In Paris Olympics 2024, Spain started with a 4-0 loss to Great Britain, but came back strong to secure a 2-0 upset with over Germany in the group stages. After a draw and a win over France and South Africa respectively, Max Caldas' side advanced to the quarter-finals, where they clinched their biggest victory so far, beating reigning champions Belgium 3-2. After losing 2-0 to Netherlands in the last four stage, they will now fight for a fifth Olympic medal in history, having previously won three silver and one bronze medal. 

    India vs Spain: When and Where to watch

    The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 hockey bronze medal match will be played on Thursday (August 8) at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 network in India, while the live streaming will be on JioCinema website and app. 

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat retires: Mahavir Phogat assures discussion over LA28 comeback with wrestler (WATCH)

