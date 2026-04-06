Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Karnataka won their Division 'B' matches, while Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand won their Division 'A' games in Ranchi.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Karnataka won in Division 'B' while Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective matches in Division 'A' on the sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

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Division 'B' Results

Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

According to a release, in the first match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 1-0 in their Pool A, Division 'B' fixture. Anushka Gupta (41') scored the winning goal in the third quarter for Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey.

Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Himachal

Next, Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Himachal 4-1 in their Pool B Division 'B' clash. Annu (7',14',52') registered another hat-trick to her name while her teammate Rani Radha (42') also contributed with a goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Khushvinder Gill (44') scored the lone goal for Hockey Himachal.

Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Gujarat

In the third match of the day, Hockey Karnataka enjoyed a commanding 6-1 victory over Hockey Gujarat in a Pool B, Division 'B' match. K P Sinchana (20',52'), M M Thaniya (2'), S M Kusumanjali (19'), Pretti Neelaraddi (22') and Huggennavar Basamma Shivappa (26') were the goalscorers for Hockey Karnataka while Parvatiben Gamar (31') scored a goal for Hockey Gujarat.

Division 'A' Results

Hockey Mizoram vs Chhattisgarh Hockey

In Pool D, Division 'A', Hockey Mizoram secured a 2-1 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey. K Vanlalpeki (14',41') scored a crucial brace for the winning side while Manpreet Kaur (27') scored the solitary goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Haryana vs Manipur Hockey

Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 4-2 in their Pool C, Division 'A' encounter. Radhika (12'), Diya (18'), Vishakha (42') and Antika (44') scored goals for Hockey Haryana while Tongbram Reenu Devi (5') and Captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (6') were the goalscorers for Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh

In Pool B of Division 'A', Hockey Association of Odisha claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Sweety Kujur (7'), Princess Priya Ekka (32'), Deepika Bage (49') and Archana Kujur (59') were the goalscorers of the match.

Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Maharashtra

In the final match of the day in Pool A, Division 'A', Hockey Jharkhand registered a 6-0 win over Hockey Maharashtra. Sushmita Guria (14'), Sandeepa Kumari (22'), Shruti Kumari (27'), Pushpa Manjhi (36'), Saniya Tirkey (40') and Pretty Bilung (52') scored goals for the home team. (ANI)