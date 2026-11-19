Indian hockey legend Savita Punia has been named to the inaugural TIME100 Next India list. Hockey India celebrated the honour, acknowledging her as a future shaper and recognizing her massive contribution to the national women's team.

Hockey Legend Savita Punia Named to Inaugural TIME100 Next India List

Indian hockey legend and goalkeeper Savita Punia has been named among the inaugural TIME100 Next India list, which recognises 100 individuals shaping the country's future. Hockey India congratulated the goalkeeper on the prestigious honour, calling it a proud moment for Indian hockey.

"A GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR SAVITA! Indian hockey legend Savita has been named among the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, recognising 100 individuals shaping the future of the country. Hockey India congratulates Savita for this honour. It's a proud moment for India and Indian hockey!" Hockey India wrote in an X post.

Punia is also the most-capped player in Indian women's hockey. She surpassed former striker Vandana Katariya's record of 320 senior international appearances. In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Savita.

Widely known as 'The Wall of India' for her exceptional shot-stopping abilities in open play and composure during penalty shoot-outs, 36-year-old Savita made her senior international debut in 2009. Since then, she has represented India at three Olympic Games, two Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and several editions of the Asian Champions Trophy and FIH Pro League. Over the years, she evolved from a promising young goalkeeper into the backbone and long-serving captain of the Indian women's team, before handing over the captaincy to current skipper Salima Tete.

Savita achieved her 300th international appearance in February 2025 during India's FIH Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands. With the milestone, she became only the second Indian woman, after Vandana Katariya, to cross the 300-cap mark and the second Indian goalkeeper, after PR Sreejesh, to achieve the feat.