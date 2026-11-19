MS Dhoni concludes his 19-season IPL career as Chennai Super Kings appoints the legendary former captain as their new team mentor. This move marks a historic transition for the franchise, ending Dhoni's playing tenure with the team.

MS Dhoni Ends Playing Career As CSK Transitions Him To Mentor Role

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni's illustrious 19-season Indian Premier League (IPL) journey has reached a significant turning point, with the franchise leaving the 45-year-old out of its retention list ahead of the 2027 players' auction and naming him as a team mentor. Having last played in IPL 2025 before missing the 2026 season due to a knee injury, the former India captain leaves behind an extraordinary legacy marked by iconic performances, memorable moments and lasting contributions to the franchise and the tournament.

Dhoni was Chennai Super Kings' first-ever marquee signing, having been bought for US$1.5 million at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008, shortly after leading India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. He went on to captain CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, along with two Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014. Under his leadership, CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also the first to claim both the IPL and Champions League titles in the same year.

Dhoni featured for Chennai Super Kings in 17 of the first 19 IPL seasons, with his only stints away from the franchise coming in 2016 and 2017, when he represented Rising Pune Supergiant following CSK's two-year suspension from the league. He finished his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. After captaining CSK for 12 seasons, Dhoni handed over the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. However, he reclaimed the captaincy midway through the season following the team's disappointing results. Although CSK finished ninth that year, Dhoni guided them to a remarkable turnaround in 2023, leading the franchise to its fifth IPL title.

Dhoni stepped down as captain once again a day before the start of IPL 2024, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, under whose leadership CSK finished fifth in the league stage. Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 seasons, winning five titles. Dhoni also featured in an 11th IPL final with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Ahead of IPL 2025, CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player under the revised retention rules, which allowed players who had retired from international cricket at least five years earlier to qualify for that category. An injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season saw Dhoni take over the captaincy once again. However, CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni scored 196 runs in the season at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. The IPL remained Dhoni's only competitive cricketing commitment after his final appearance for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. He subsequently announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, continuing to feature exclusively in the IPL. (ANI)