Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bhai kab chodega?': Sreejesh shares teammates' hilarious question in chat with PM Modi post retirement| WATCH

    In a heartfelt interaction with India's Olympic contingent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a candid conversation with veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who recently announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics 2024.

    hockey Bhai kab chodega Sreejesh shares teammates' hilarious question in chat with PM Modi post retirement watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    In a heartfelt interaction with India's Olympic contingent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a candid conversation with veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played the final match of his career at the bronze-winning hockey match at the Paris Olympics 2024. The discussion shed light on Sreejesh's decision to retire and his reflections on the Indian hockey team's journey.

    During the interaction, PM Modi asked Sreejesh about his decision to retire after an illustrious career spanning over two decades. Sreejesh revealed that he had been contemplating retirement for a few years, with teammates often inquiring, "Bhai, Kab Chodega? (When will you leave?)." He shared that he had been part of the national camp since 2002 and played his first international match in 2004 as part of the junior team. After dedicating 20 years to the sport, Sreejesh decided that the Olympics, a global stage, was the perfect platform for his retirement.

    "The Olympics is a platform where the entire world participates, and I thought I wouldn't get a better opportunity than this to retire," Sreejesh said.

    PM Modi acknowledged Sreejesh's significant contribution to Indian hockey and congratulated the team for giving him a befitting farewell, highlighting the efforts of "Sarpanch Saab" (Harmanpreet Singh) in particular. Sreejesh expressed his gratitude, noting that the team's support during the bronze medal match was a proud moment for him.

    Reflecting on the team's performance, Sreejesh admitted that losing the semi-final was tough, as the team believed they deserved to play in the final and win the gold medal. However, the determination to win the bronze match for Sreejesh underscored the unity and camaraderie within the team.

    "It was a bit hard for us when we lost the semi-finals. We had the belief that we will play in the final and that we deserve to win Gold medal in Paris. But when we lost in the semifinal, it did hurt us a lot. But when we came out to play the bronze clash, everyone said that we have to win this match for Sree Bhai. For me, this in itself is a proud moment. My brothers in the team stood by me in my journey to play for this country for several years. I thanked the team for this and said a goodbye at the end," he said.

    The Indian men's hockey team, which secured its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Olympics, presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hockey stick signed by all the players. The team, including Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, proudly posed with the Prime Minister, displaying their bronze medals around their necks.

    As Sreejesh steps away from the field, he leaves behind a legacy with two Olympic bronze medals, two Asian Games golds, two Champions Trophy titles, and two Commonwealth Games silver medals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Getafe fight back to share points with Athletic Bilbao in 2024-25 La Liga opener scr

    Getafe fight back to share points with Athletic Bilbao in 2024-25 La Liga opener

    Manu Bhaker shuts speculations on rumours with Neeraj Chopra scr

    Manu Bhaker shuts speculations on rumours with Neeraj Chopra

    football Mauricio Pochettino: Argentine coach set to take charge of United States Men's National Team - reports scr

    Mauricio Pochettino: Argentina-born coach set to take charge of United States Men's National Team- reports

    cricket West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ? scr

    West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ?

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages scr

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages

    Recent Stories

    THIS filmmaker told Anushka Sharma 'You are not the most good-looking' RKK

    THIS filmmaker told Anushka Sharma 'You are not the most good-looking'

    Kafir screenshot case: Police withhold details of CPM-linked social media admins, UDF plans protests dmn

    Kafir screenshot case: Police withhold details of CPM-linked social media admins, UDF plans protests

    Stree 2 cast fees: How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao charge? RKK

    Stree 2 cast fees: How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao charge?

    Kolkata horror: Audio claims accused had sex with doctor's corpse, principal ran sex & drug racket [LISTEN] anr

    Kolkata horror: Audio claims accused had sex with doctor's corpse, principal ran sex & drug racket [LISTEN]

    Bengaluru Man loses Rs 1.21 crore in stock market scam through Instagram friend vkp

    Bengaluru man defrauded of Rs 1.21 crore by Instagram friend in stock market scam

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon