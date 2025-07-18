Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal faces harsh backlash over a private birthday party. His father has finally broken silence, calling for support instead of judgment.

Barcelona and Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal has found himself under scrutiny after reports emerged around a private birthday celebration that drew criticism online. Now, the 18-year-old’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, has come forward to publicly defend his son, asking for greater understanding and empathy.

Speaking to Europa Press (via SPORT), Nasraoui addressed what he feels is an overreaction from the public and media. “People need to respect an 18-year-old boy,” he said, urging critics to recognize that while Yamal may be a top-level professional, he is still a teenager learning to navigate life.

“He’s just a kid who has the right to enjoy his life a little,” Nasraoui explained. He stressed that behind the footballer is a young man with friends, family, and the same need for normalcy as any other person his age.

Despite the noise surrounding the birthday incident, Nasraoui confirmed that his son is staying focused and grounded. “I don’t listen to criticism from people outside. I listen to my own, and my opinion is that my son is doing things right,” he said firmly.

The backlash, he believes, stems largely from jealousy. “People don’t look at their own lives, they look at what others are doing and they’re going to die of envy. That’s their problem,” Nasraoui said, not holding back.

He also questioned why so many are quick to tear down rather than support a rare talent. “I have never seen a national player like Lamine. We should be proud of him,” he said, referring to Yamal’s role as number 10 for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Nasraoui ended by calling for perspective, especially from fans and media who have followed his son’s journey. “We should applaud him, not destroy his mind,” he said, hoping that the focus would return to Lamine’s achievements rather than isolated personal moments.

For now, Yamal remains committed to his football career, with his father hoping the public will allow the young star the space he needs to grow, not just as a player, but as a person.