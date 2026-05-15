Player registrations for the Hero Hockey India League 2027 have opened, with the process starting on May 15, 2026. The player auction is set for September 2026, ahead of the league's commencement in January 2027 for top Indian and global stars.

Player registrations for the Hero Hockey India League (Hero HIL) 2027 Player Auction are now open. The registration process commenced on 15th May 2026 at 11:00 AM IST, while the player auction is scheduled to take place in September 2026. Following the remarkable success of the league's revival in the 2024-25 season and the momentum built through the 2025-26 edition, the upcoming season is set to elevate the competition to even greater heights, according to a release. The Hero Hockey India League 2027, scheduled to take place in January 2027, will continue to bring together elite hockey talent from India and across the world.

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Eligible Nations for HIL 2027

Registrations are now open to all eligible Indian and international players from some of the world's leading hockey nations, reaffirming the league's status as a premier global platform for the sport. Eligible Nations: Men: India, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, England, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Japan. Women: India, Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, China, Spain, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, United States, Ireland, Scotland, Japan.

League's Growing Appeal and Past Success

The Hero Hockey India League has witnessed tremendous growth since its return, with the previous season featuring eight men's and four women's franchises while attracting significant fan engagement. Last season alone, more than 1,000 players registered for the auction, including over 500 Indian men, 350 Indian women, and more than 240 international players across both categories, underlining the league's growing global appeal.

The previous edition also delivered exciting competition on the field, with SG Pipers clinching the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2026 title, while Vedanta Kalinga Lancers emerged victorious in the Men's competition.

Officials on League's Momentum

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India President and Chairperson of the Hero Hockey India League Governing Committee Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, "The Hero Hockey India League has re-established itself as one of the most exciting platforms in world hockey. The enthusiasm witnessed during the revival seasons has been extremely encouraging, and the response from players across the globe reflects the league's growing stature. We are delighted to open player registrations for the 2027 edition and look forward to welcoming top talent from India and overseas. The Hero HIL continues to play an important role in providing players exposure at the highest level while strengthening India's hockey ecosystem."

Hockey India Secretary General and Hero Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, "The success of the previous editions has created strong momentum for the Hero Hockey India League, and we are excited to build on that in 2027. The participation numbers from last season highlighted the trust and interest players have in the league. We encourage all eligible players to register and be part of a competition that not only showcases top-quality hockey but also contributes significantly to the development and growth of the sport."

With preparations underway for another action-packed season, the Hero Hockey India League 2027 is expected to once again provide a world-class platform for emerging and established stars to compete at the highest level. (ANI)