Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has hailed ace pacer Mitchell Starc, saying that he hasn't seen the Aussie bowler bowl better than he is at the moment and that Starc has expanded his skill set beyond just being a new-ball and reverse-swing specialist.

Starc's Dominant 2025 Performance

Mitchell Starc has breathed fire in 2025, claiming 51 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.15. He is the top wicket-taker in Tests for the year. The Australian fast bowler's outstanding form has been instrumental in Australia securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series against England. He has taken 22 wickets from three matches at an impressive average of 17.04.

Ponting on Starc's Evolution

Speaking on the ICC Review Podcast, Ricky Ponting praised Starc's recent form, saying he has never seen him bowl better. He highlighted that Starc has expanded his skill set beyond being a new-ball and reverse-swing specialist, adding dimensions that have made him a more complete and outstanding bowler.

"I don't think I've seen him bowl better. It really has been quite outstanding what he's done with the new ball. You know, he's always been known as a brand new ball bowler, and then someone that was a good bowler with the old ball, the ball that was reverse swinging. But he's added a few different dimensions to his game, a few different skills which have made him a more complete bowler," Ponting said.

The Wobble Seam Advantage

Ponting explained that the bowler has added a reliable wobble seam delivery that moves across right-handers, giving him more consistency, while still retaining his full in-swinging ball as his primary strike weapon.

"You know, he just doesn't rely on that big in-swinger now to a right-hander. He's got the wobble stem delivery that goes across the right-hander and gives him a lot more consistency. So he knows he can bowl that ball pretty much at will. He knows the line and length that it's going to be delivered at. And then his big strike weapon is still the fuller in-swinging ball to the right-handers," Ponting concluded.